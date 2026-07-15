I totally recognise that the seeds for the current Afrophobia and xenophobia were on ground before 1994. Nevertheless, Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, and Cyril Ramaphosa, along with their White masters, were/are the ones who have been successively planting, watering, fertilising, harvesting and profiting from the Afrophobia and xenophobia in South Africa. I, accordingly, charge them along with ANC in the International Court of Human Conscience, and African Court of Ubuntu.

I wish to commence my case against the African National Congress (ANC) on the afrophobia and xenophobia attacks in these International Court of Human Conscience, and African Court of Ubuntu, with preliminary statements.

My case is not against the misinformed, depersonalised, devalued, unemployed, and unemployable Black South Africans, even though they are involved in inflicting violence against their fellow Africans. They are elements, whose parents militantly fought for the liberation of South Africa.

Elements, who like their parents, grew up with slogans like Amandla Ngawethu – “Power to the people”; Mayibuye iAfrica – “Let Africa return”; “Crush Apartheid Between the Hammer of Armed Struggle and the Anvil of Mass Action”; “Dare to Struggle, Dare to Win, History is on Our side”; “Everything for the Struggle, Victory for All”, amongst many others.

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To me, the unemployed and unemployable Black South Africans are the miserable, sorrowful and painful victims of settler colonialism, apartheid and, now, the treacherous Black compradorial and petty bourgeoisie who dominate and control the ANC. Victims, who independence wholly thingtified (objectified), completely ignored, virtually forgot, and totally reduced to nothing.

Why should I include these unemployed and unemployable when they are highly demoralised, completely disoriented, totally dehumanised, and exclusively excluded from the fruits of the decolonisation, de-apartheidisation and independent South Africa! The “wretched of the earth”, left with nothing but only singing and toyi-toying – energetic, foot-stamping and high-kneed dancing – to the songs of Senzeni Na – what have we done?

The damned of the earth, who ANC repeatedly promised that: “The People Shall Share in the Country’s Wealth!” “The Land Shall be Shared Among Those Who Work In It!” “The Doors of Learning and Culture Shall be Opened!” “There Shall be Work and Security!” And, “There Shall be Houses, Security and Comfort!” for all in its Freedom Charter.

Neither am I including the izigebengu – the deadly gangsters – of “March and March” (M&M). Gangsters, who are more-or-less the descendants of the izimpimpi – traitors – of the anti-apartheid struggles.

Descendants with huge shining muscles and beautifully charming faces with no brains. Otsotsi – incurable lumpens – whose hatred for others and the desperation to be noticed, make them think with their anus, instead of their brains.

Skollie – street hoodlums – whose petty jealousy and desperation, impelled and propelled them to organise the unemployed and unemployable to march with empty stomachs. Marches that were and are still specifically directed against Black immigrants and, by extension, against themselves, our race, our humanity, our history, and our Africa!

My case is primarily, strictly and solely against the ANC that has totally rubbished the history of Black people all over the world. The history that largely arose from Black people’s struggles and resistance against foreign invasion, enslavement, colonialism and Apartheid. The history that gave birth, nourished, grew, flowered and developed Pan-Africanism!

Why should I include the M&M’s iziphukuphuku – violent criminals – in my case against ANC? Rascals, who are directly and indirectly the errand boys and girls of the ANC.

Amalanda – restless troublemakers – whose humanity and humanism has almost been emptied by petty jealousy and hate. Which was why they went about shouting at, dragging and throwing babies, children, pregnant women, and admitted immigrant patients out of hospitals and clinics!!!

Why should I include these iziphukuphuku in my charges when ANC gladiators calculatedly fertilised, watered, nourished and developed them? Gladiators, who like fascists, rationalised the violence, illegalities and criminalities of M&M in the name of “human rights”, “freedom” and “democracy”. Hence, did nothing!

Fascist-like leaders, who heard/saw/knew that Amalanda were/are energetically looting immigrants’ properties and monies, and did nothing!!!

Heartless leaders who saw M&M joyfully chasing, mercilessly dragging, thoroughly beating, pitilessly injuring and heartlessly murdering Black immigrants, and did nothing. Heartless leaders who make hypocritical and meaningless speeches, without concrete actions!

Vicious leaders, with no human sympathy and empathy in their dictionaries! Who implicitly provided security personnel, including the police and immigration officers, to iziphukuphuku to arrest and beat immigrants.

Why should I waste my precious energy on March and March elements, when they technically have the blessings of the ANC? Was ANC not elected to maintain law and order? Did President Cyril Ramaphosa not say that the marchers have the constitutional and democratic rights to protest? Did Cyril not arrogantly say the expenses of deporting the illegal immigrants would be paid by immigrants’ governments? Are these not tacit support and approval of M&M? If not, what did Ramaphosa and ANC do?

Why should I then waste my time on M&M, when I know South African masses will deal with them at the right time? They will definitely act, if not today, then tomorrow; if not tomorrow, next tomorrow.

The affected masses will ask and act on: Who takes care of the expelled immigrants’ wives, children and other dependents? Who provides the employment and services the expelled immigrants provided?

I am joining in my case against ANC, Nelson Mandela, the “Madiba” – Father – of Afrophobic and xenophobic South Africa. The “Tata” – Baba – who made, the late Brother Khalid Abdul Muhammad, the United States’ Black activist and leader of New Black Panther Party, to say Africans globally fought for twenty-seven years to get Mandela’s “raggedy, rusted, dusty behind out of prison and apply pressure on the no-good South African devil government.”

The political economy of Afrophobia and xenophobia will surely force the popular masses to act independently on their own terms, with their goals, and in their own ways! Its just a matter of time!

My case is primarily, strictly and solely against the ANC that has totally rubbished the history of Black people all over the world. The history that largely arose from Black people’s struggles and resistance against foreign invasion, enslavement, colonialism and Apartheid. The history that gave birth, nourished, grew, flowered and developed Pan-Africanism!

The Pan-Africanism that ignited the solid support of Africans in Africa and the Diaspora to identify, solidarise with, empathise and support the struggle of ANC to uproot the Apartheid system. The Apartheid that wholly belittled, disturbed, devalued and dehumanised Africans globally.

The Pan-Africanism that propelled Botswana, Lesotho, and Swaziland (now Eswatini) to, at the pain of destabilisation and occupation, allow Black South Africans to flee their country, and ANC activists and guerrilla fighters to connect with home cadres to protest, strike, and make Apartheid South Africa ungovernable.

The Pan-Africanism that made Tanzania to headquarter ANC in Dar es Salaam, and later to Lusaka, Zambia. Which funded, trained and armed uMkhonto weSizwe – the armed wing of ANC.

The guerrilla fighters that used Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe to carry out military trainings and bases to inflict economic sabotage, infrastructural destruction and political destabilisation of Apartheid South Africa. Actions that made Apartheid’s governability extremely expensive and humanly costly.

I am joining in my case against ANC, Nelson Mandela, the “Madiba” – Father – of Afrophobic and xenophobic South Africa. The “Tata” – Baba – who made, the late Brother Khalid Abdul Muhammad, the United States’ Black activist and leader of New Black Panther Party, to say Africans globally fought for twenty-seven years to get Mandela’s “raggedy, rusted, dusty behind out of prison and apply pressure on the no-good South African devil government.”

I am joining Mandela because he was in the forefront of laying the foundation of the Afrophobia and xenophobia in “Rainbow” South Africa. For, in Khalid Muhammad’s words in 1994: “No man walks out of prison after twenty-seven years and becomes the president unless there’s a script behind the scenes to remove the economic sanction from Whites in South Africa but no real plan for redistribution of wealth (and, to please) the Oppenheimer, the De Beers and others sucking the blood of our people…”

I totally recognise that the seeds for the current Afrophobia and xenophobia were on ground before 1994. Nevertheless, Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, and Cyril Ramaphosa, along with their White masters, were/are the ones who have been successively planting, watering, fertilising, harvesting and profiting from the Afrophobia and xenophobia in South Africa. I, accordingly, charge them along with ANC in the International Court of Human Conscience, and African Court of Ubuntu.

Ahmed Aminu-Ramatu Yusuf worked as deputy director, Cabinet Affairs Office, The Presidency, and retired as General Manager (Administration), Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet). Email: [email protected]