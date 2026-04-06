Channels Television journalist Seun Okinbaloye has said that he is not afraid and that he will never be intimidated regarding the comments from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike against him.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Wike, during a press briefing on Friday, said he would have “shot” Mr Okinbaloye, for suggesting during his TV programme on Thursday that President Bola Tinubu and the APC were plotting to create a one-party state in Nigeria.

‘Not afraid, can’t be intimidated’

Reacting on Sunday while anchoring Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, Mr Okinbaloye stressed that he would not be scared or intimidated by the minister’s threat.

“Let me be clear, I’m not afraid, and I will never be intimidated.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Journalism grounded in ethics and global best practices remains a duty to the public, not a concession to power,” he said.

The journalist said he has received assurances of safety from the State Security Service and that his organisation, Channels TV, has also intervened in the matter.

He added that Mr Wike has also contacted him to clarify that he meant no harm.

“While that is noted, it is important to emphasise that violent rhetoric or suggesting threats are never appropriate responses in a decent democratic society.

“We may disagree and as humans, we may err, but we must never descend into hostility or harm,” he stated.

Mr Okinbaloye then repeated his earlier remarks which initially triggered the minister’s threat, maintaining that democracy could be undermined if opposition was silenced.

“Our democracy is in danger if we allow one way traffic in balloting. This is not a warning to the opposition or the ruling party, but to all Nigerians who believe in the development of our nation,” he said.

“I will continue to do what I love, asking the necessary questions, holding power to account in the interest of Nigeria.”

The journalist expressed gratitude to human right organisations, groups and individuals who condemned the minister’s remarks.

“Your support is deeply appreciated and reinforces our collective commitment to truth and accountability,” he said.

Background

Following the controversial de-recognition of David Mark-led national executive of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Okinbaloye, while anchoring Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, expressed concern over the consequences of Nigeria transiting into a one-party state.

“I am particularly pained because what makes the race (elections) very interesting is when it is competitive, not when only one party stands in the middle of the ballot.

“There are a lot of experienced men in the ADC…particularly, it (ADC) looks like one of the hopes of the opposition going into 2027,” the journalist had said.

“If this hope is dashed, we are doomed democratically.”

In his reaction during the press briefing on Friday, Mr Wike said he would have shot Mr Okinbaloye for allegedly taking a position on the issue of a one-party state and the ADC leadership crisis.

“I was surprised yesterday (Thursday); totally surprised when I was watching Politics Today. Seun (Okinbaloye), if there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him,” the FCT minister said.

Several organisations and groups, including Amnesty International Nigeria, condemned the minister over the remarks and asked him to withdraw the comment and then apologise.