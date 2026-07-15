Super Falcons defender Shukurat Oladipo has committed her long-term future to Italian giants AS Roma after signing a contract extension that will keep her at the club until 30 June 2029.

The Giallorossi confirmed the agreement in an official statement, rewarding the Nigerian centre-back for an impressive debut spell in the Italian capital.

“AS Roma are delighted to announce that Shukurat Oladipo has extended her contract with the club until 30 June 2029,” the statement read.

Oladipo joined Roma in February 2025 and has quickly established herself as an integral member of the squad, making 32 appearances across all competitions since her arrival.

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The 2025/26 campaign proved to be a breakthrough season for the Nigerian defender, who played a pivotal role as Roma secured a memorable domestic double, helping the club lift both the Serie A Femminile (Scudetto) title and the Coppa Italia.

She was also named the best defender in the league as well in the same season. The club went further to acknowledge her growing influence on the international stage, noting that she has become a regular member of the Super Falcons setup since the 2024/25 season.

In its official announcement, Roma praised the defender’s contributions and celebrated her commitment to the club.

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“A central defender, Oladipo joined the Giallorossi back in February 2025, and has so far made 32 appearances for the club.

“During the 2025/26 campaign she was instrumental in both our Scudetto and Coppa Italia wins. Shukurat has also been a regular member of the Nigerian senior national team since the 2024/25 season.

“Congratulations, Shuks!”

The new deal represents another significant milestone in Oladipo’s rapidly rising career and underlines Roma’s confidence in her ability to remain a key figure as the club continues its pursuit of domestic success and European honours.

For the Super Falcons defender, the contract extension is both a reward for her outstanding performances and an opportunity to continue her development at one of Italy’s biggest women’s clubs while strengthening her place in Nigeria’s national team ahead of future international competitions.