The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is set to deliver a spectacle unlike any in the tournament’s history after FIFA and Global Citizen confirmed that global music icon Justin Bieber has joined the star-studded lineup for the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Bieber will co-headline the groundbreaking performance alongside Madonna, Shakira and South Korean supergroup BTS when the world’s biggest football event reaches its climax on 19 July, at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The historic 11-minute halftime show marks the first time a FIFA World Cup final will feature a Super Bowl-style entertainment performance, bringing together some of the biggest names in global music while promoting a message of unity, education and social impact.

Joining the headline acts will be Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, whose global hit “Dai Dai” with Shakira continues to dominate music charts worldwide. Also confirmed for the performance are internationally acclaimed Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, alongside the award-winning PS 22 Chorus featuring British rock band Coldplay.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the event goes beyond entertainment, describing it as a platform to advance access to education and opportunities for children across the globe.

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.

“Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS 22 Chorus ft. Coldplay will also join, playing a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide. As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”

The halftime show will also serve as a major fundraising platform for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

According to FIFA, more than USD 50 million has already been raised, with the campaign continuing to gather momentum. The governing body also confirmed that USD 1 from every ticket sold for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be donated to the fund to support education-focused social projects worldwide.

For Bieber, the opportunity to perform extends beyond music, and the Canadian singer highlights the initiative’s broader impact.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

Burna Boy, who will become one of the leading African performers on the global stage during the final, described his involvement as both an honour and a responsibility.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I’m honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world.”

Adding a family-friendly touch to the historic occasion, beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will also feature during the halftime show.

Their participation is intended to reinforce the event’s central message of ensuring that children everywhere have access to quality education through the work of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The production is being delivered by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted, while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin serves as the show’s curator.

In a short promotional film unveiling the lineup, Martin described the event as a celebration of inclusivity and togetherness.

“All about togetherness… and everyone’s invited.”

Beyond the music and entertainment, FIFA also announced the formation of an advisory board for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, further strengthening the initiative’s ambition to leave a lasting social legacy long after the final whistle.

With football’s biggest match providing the backdrop, the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show promises to blend sport, music and philanthropy on an unprecedented scale, creating a global celebration expected to reach billions of viewers while helping transform the lives of children through education.