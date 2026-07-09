Gunmen have released eight national officers of the Scripture Union (SU) abducted in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victims were abducted while returning from a SU national conference held at the Camp of Faith in Okigwe Area of the state.

The incident happened on 14 June along Orlu-Mgbidi Road while the victims were travelling from Okigwe to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

SU is a global, interdenominational Christian movement primarily committed to nurturing children and youth.

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The victims

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the kidnap victims were three adult females and five males.

The three female victims were Oluwatomisin Abolarin, Ebenezer Ige and Ola Ige.

The five male victims were Ernest Onyenagbagha, Elijah Chukwudi, Cosmas Udoh, Olumide Ayemobola, and Adekunle Jegede, the driver.

Release from captivity

The National Chairman of SU, Willy Onu, announced the release of the eight national officers of the body in a statement on Tuesday.

“To the glory of God, our brethren were released on Sunday, 5 July 2026 and are safe and healthy.

“With hearts full of immense relief and profound gratitude to Almighty God, we write to express our deepest appreciation for your unwavering support during the harrowing time our brethren were held captive,” Mr Onu said.

The national chairman thanked the SU members for their faith, fervent prayers, and financial support, which provided the strength and courage needed to endure the agonising ordeal.

“Their release is a testament to the power of collective prayer, resilience, and the sacrifices made by every member of the union at all levels,” he stated.

It is unclear for now if ransom was paid to the abductors to secure their release. Mr Onu was silent on the matter.

The victims’ release came exactly three weeks (21 days) after their abduction.