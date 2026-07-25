As the countdown to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations gathers momentum, Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne has sent a strong message to Nigeria’s continental rivals: the defending champions are heading to Morocco with only one objective; to retain their crown.

For Payne, representing the Super Falcons comes with an unmistakable responsibility. Nigeria’s unrivalled pedigree in African women’s football means expectations are never negotiable, and the Inter Milan midfielder insists the team’s identity as the “Giants of Africa” demands nothing less than another title-winning campaign.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FIFPRO ahead of the tournament, Payne reflected on Nigeria’s ambitions, the rapid growth of women’s football across Africa, and why defending the WAFCON title has become a mission for the reigning champions.

‘Giants of Africa’ comes with pressure

Nigeria enter the tournament as defending champions and the most successful nation in the competition’s history, having won a record 10 continental titles.

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That legacy, according to Payne, is both a privilege and a burden.

Every tournament begins with the Super Falcons carrying the weight of expectation, not just from their passionate supporters but from the entire continent, where Nigeria remains the benchmark for success.

“It is known that Nigeria has this reputation of being the Giants of Africa,” Payne said.

“Playing for the Super Falcons holds a lot of weight, and there is a bit of pressure that we win the WAFCON.”

Rather than shy away from those expectations, Payne believes they serve as motivation for a squad determined to extend Nigeria’s dominance of African women’s football.

New era of African women’s football

While Nigeria remain the team every nation wants to beat, Payne acknowledged that the quality across Africa has improved dramatically in recent years.

The midfielder praised the wealth of talent emerging from across the continent, insisting fans should expect another highly competitive championship in Morocco.

“We know all of the amazing, talented women that have come out of Africa,” she said.

“It is amazing football to watch. I think in Africa we play such a distinct type of football. It will be an exciting one because it is for qualifying for the World Cup.”

Her comments underline the increasing competitiveness of African women’s football, where nations such as Morocco, South Africa, Zambia and Ghana have invested heavily in player development and are now capable of challenging Nigeria’s long-standing supremacy.

This year’s tournament also carries added significance as part of Africa’s qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, raising the stakes for every participating nation.

Memories of historic tenth title

Payne knows exactly what it takes to conquer Africa.

She was part of the Super Falcons squad that lifted the 2024 WAFCON trophy after an unforgettable 3-2 victory over hosts Morocco in the final, a triumph that secured Nigeria’s record-extending 10th continental crown.

For the Inter Milan midfielder, however, the victory carried a deeper emotional significance.

It represented the first major international trophy for many members of the squad, making the achievement even more memorable.

“Winning it for that tenth time with that team was such a huge accomplishment for us,” Payne recalled.

“A lot of us, that was our first tournament, our first WAFCON, our first trophy. It meant so much to everyone on the team.”

The dramatic comeback victory over Morocco not only reinforced Nigeria’s status as Africa’s dominant force but also marked the emergence of a new generation of Super Falcons eager to continue the country’s rich tradition of excellence.

Bigger targets await in Morocco

Retaining the trophy, however, promises to be far from straightforward.

The Super Falcons face a fiercely competitive field, with hosts Morocco, former champions South Africa, resurgent Zambia, Ghana and several other ambitious nations all eyeing continental glory.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and Malawi in what promises to be one of the tournament’s most competitive groups.

The defending champions will begin their title defence against Malawi on 28 July in Rabat before facing Zambia and Egypt in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

With World Cup qualification also on the line, there is little room for error.

Defending a legacy

For Payne and her teammates, the challenge extends beyond simply winning another trophy.

It is about preserving a legacy built over decades and proving that Nigeria remain the undisputed standard-bearers of African women’s football.

The Super Falcons have spent years setting the benchmark on the continent, and another successful campaign in Morocco would not only deliver back-to-back WAFCON titles but also strengthen their claim as one of the greatest women’s national teams in football history.

As African women’s football continues to evolve and the chasing pack grows stronger, Payne believes Nigeria’s greatest strength lies in embracing the expectations that come with wearing the famous green and white jersey.

For the Super Falcons, being called the “Giants of Africa” is not merely a nickname; it is a standard that must be upheld every time they step onto the pitch