Portugal reached the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after defeating Croatia 2-1 in a dramatic knockout contest filled with VAR controversy, late twists and Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic contribution.

Portugal dominated the opening exchanges, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack alongside Pedro Neto and Rafael Leão, forcing Croatia onto the defensive.

Portugal nearly scored in the fourth minute when Rafael Leão cut the ball back for Bruno Fernandes, whose low effort was brilliantly saved by Dominik Livaković.

Pedro Neto repeatedly troubled Croatia’s defence with his pace, while Ronaldo narrowly missed connecting with dangerous deliveries inside the penalty area.

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Croatia weathered the pressure before midfield veterans Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić gradually wrestled control through composed passing.

The breakthrough arrived in the 53rd minute when Ivan Perišić finished expertly from Josip Stanišić’s cross to give Croatia a surprise 1-0 lead.

Portugal responded immediately, increasing the tempo as Ronaldo urged his teammates forward in search of an equaliser against Croatia’s disciplined defensive block.

The decisive turning point came in the 68th minute after VAR reviewed a foul by Nikola Vlašić on Renato Veiga inside the penalty area.

Ronaldo stepped forward calmly and sent Livaković the wrong way from the penalty spot, scoring his first-ever World Cup knockout-stage goal to level the contest at 1-1.

The Portuguese captain celebrated passionately as thousands of supporters inside Toronto Stadium erupted, sensing momentum had shifted decisively.

Coach Roberto Martínez substituted Ronaldo in the 81st minute, introducing fresh legs as Portugal searched for a winning goal before extra time.

Croatia believed they had regained the lead during another frantic attack, but the effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 94th minute when substitute Gonçalo Ramos powered home Rafael Leão’s inviting cross to make it 2-1.

Ronaldo celebrated wildly from the bench as Ramos’s header completed Portugal’s remarkable comeback and sparked emotional scenes among players and supporters.

Croatia launched one final assault and thought they had forced extra time in the 103rd minute through Josko Gvardiol.

However, VAR detected an offside involving Mario Pašalić in the build-up, ruling out the goal and breaking Croatian hearts.

The decision sparked furious protests from Croatian players and supporters, with bottles thrown onto the pitch as the referee confirmed the verdict.

The final whistle confirmed Portugal’s dramatic victory, while Croatia’s campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion after one of the tournament’s most controversial finishes.

“It was a difficult match, but we believed until the end,” Ronaldo said after helping Portugal secure a place in the last 16.

Portugal will now face Spain in the Round of 16, with Ronaldo’s World Cup dream still alive after another memorable chapter in his remarkable international career. (NAN)