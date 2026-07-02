Belgium captain Youri Tielemans delivered the performance of a leader when it mattered most, scoring twice as the Red Devils overturned a two-goal deficit in the closing minutes of the game to defeat Senegal and book their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At Seattle Stadium, Belgium looked destined for an early exit after falling 2-0 behind. But in a remarkable turnaround 5 mins from time, Rudi Garcia’s men mounted one of the greatest comebacks of the tournament, with Tielemans at the heart of the revival.

The Aston Villa midfielder first ignited Belgium’s fightback with a courageous diving header, throwing his body at the ball as though the fate of his country depended on that single touch. Deep into extra time, he completed the comeback from the penalty spot, calmly sending an unstoppable effort beyond Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw to seal a dramatic victory.

The result etched Belgium into the history books once again. The Red Devils became the first nation to recover from a 2-0 deficit to win a FIFA World Cup match since Belgium themselves famously defeated Japan by the same margin at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

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Tielemans reflects on match-winning display

Despite emerging as the undisputed hero, Tielemans insisted the victory belonged to the entire team while acknowledging that Belgium must learn from the mistakes that nearly cost them their World Cup campaign.

“I’m proud of what we achieved and I’m happy to have helped the team out,” the captain said after the match.

“All we wanted was to win, to play well and to represent our country as best we could. Now we need to go away and analyse why things didn’t go well for much of the match, starting with the two goals we conceded.”

The Belgian skipper also explained the moments behind both of his decisive goals.

“For the first, I just tried to get my head to the ball by making a run into the penalty area. It all came together perfectly. I gave everything I had to score that goal.

“Obviously, we’ve been practising penalties, which is so important in a tournament. In the moment, you just have to trust your ability and stay calm. I’m so happy I was able to do that and to score that goal.”

De Bruyne hails Belgium’s inspirational captain

Much of the pre-match attention had centred on Kevin De Bruyne following his goal against New Zealand in Belgium’s previous outing. However, the experienced playmaker, alongside Jeremy Doku, was substituted in the 56th minute as Garcia reshuffled his side in search of a response.

After watching Tielemans inspire the comeback, De Bruyne reserved special praise for the captain, highlighting his influence beyond what supporters see on the pitch.

“Youri has been a great servant to Belgium. He is now leading the team as captain and is someone everyone can look to, both on and off the pitch,” the Napoli midfielder said.

“I think he’s a fantastic guy and, thankfully, his two goals made the difference in getting us through today.”

It was a miracle

Belgium’s comeback looked improbable with just 10 minutes remaining, and tensions occasionally surfaced as the pressure mounted, as brace scorer and eventual match winner, Tielemans, was involved in an on-field exchange with Leandro Trossard while Belgium searched desperately for a way back into the contest.

Yet after the captain’s equaliser changed the complexion of the game, the Arsenal winger embraced his teammate before later reflecting on the extraordinary turnaround.

“It was a miracle. We believed right until the very end and that’s how we managed to bring it home,” Trossard said.

“I don’t think anyone inside the stadium thought we could pull it off after 80 minutes had gone. The first goal was vital. It gave us the momentum we needed to turn the game around. At that point, we came together as a team. It was inevitable.”

Meanwhile, Belgium’s never-say-die attitude was also praised by Romelu Lukaku, who pointed to belief and togetherness as the driving forces behind one of the World Cup’s most memorable comebacks.

“You can never stop believing. That’s something I’ve learned during my career,” Belgium’s all-time leading scorer said.

“That’s how it is. Our team spirit helped us turn the game around.”

Head coach Rudi Garcia echoed those sentiments, applauding both the resilience of his players and the impact made by those introduced from the bench.

“We showed that anything is possible. We had the patience to turn the game around,” Garcia said.

“The quality we have in this group made the difference. Everyone who came off the bench played their part and I’m really happy.”

USA await Belgium

Belgium’s dramatic escape has earned them a place in the Round of 16, where they will return to Seattle to face co-hosts the United States who also made it to the next round just after the Belgians, on 6 July.

Having produced the tournament’s latest unforgettable comeback, the Red Devils will head into that encounter with renewed confidence and the belief that, as their captain and teammates repeatedly stressed after the final whistle, no match is beyond redemption until the final whistle sounds.