Fortune Football Academy of Oshodi were crowned champions of the seventh JOF U-13 Cup on Sunday after defeating FC VI-Foot Football Academy 3-1 on penalties in a rain-soaked final at the University of Lagos Sports Centre.

After a tense and evenly contested encounter ended goalless in regulation time, Fortune FA held their nerve during the penalty shootout to secure the title and underline the growing importance of the competition within Lagos grassroots football.

The victory earned the Oshodi-based side the tournament’s top prize of ₦750,000, while the runners-up, VI-Foot, received ₦500,000.

Earlier, Soccer City Football Academy defeated Ultimate Football Academy 1-0 in the third-place match to claim ₦350,000, while Ultimate FA received ₦250,000.

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The final, played under difficult weather conditions following heavy rainfall, nevertheless attracted football enthusiasts, corporate executives, government officials and stakeholders who remained at the venue despite the downpour.

Young talents shine

Individual performances also came to the fore during the tournament.

VI-Foot striker Okoroma Destiny finished as the competition’s highest goalscorer, while Fortune FA’s Odesola Odunayo was named the Most Valuable Player.

Fortune goalkeeper Alabi Faruk emerged as the Best Goalkeeper after a series of outstanding performances, including his contributions during the decisive penalty shootout.

The tournament, now in its seventh edition, has steadily grown from a modest youth competition into one of Lagos’ notable grassroots football events, providing young players with opportunities to compete in organised settings early in their development.

Former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who said he had followed the competition since its inaugural edition, described the tournament’s growth as encouraging.

“It’s great to catch talent when they’re young,” he said. “It’s also good to encourage these young lads at under-13 level to have such a well-organised competition which showcases their skills and their endeavours.”

He said the competition had improved significantly since its first edition.

“From the first edition at Campus Square to the seventh edition at UNILAG today, you can see a lot of improvement. You can see better organisation; you can even see more determination and more skills from all the teams, and it’s commendable.”

Mr Onigbanjo said early exposure remains crucial to talent development in football.

“If you look abroad, I think Messi went to Barcelona at about age 13. This is what such a tournament does. It exposes the very talented kids that we have in Nigeria.”

He added that every participant should consider themselves successful regardless of the final standings.

“They’re all deserving; they’re all winners. They’re all champions in their own right.”

The former attorney-general also praised the organisers for sustaining the competition.

“Kudos must go to JOF. They’ve been doing this for seven years and are even doubling their efforts to ensure that these kids have a voice when it comes to exposing their talents.

“It’s also good that the media is here to showcase all this because without your support, nobody is going to ever see these children.”

Despite the difficult weather conditions, Mr Onigbanjo said the determination shown by the organisers and participants was encouraging.

“Even today’s rains couldn’t stop us.”

Investment in youth football

Chairman of JOF Nigeria Limited, Segun Olugboyegun, described the tournament as an investment in the future of Nigerian football.

“Our young athletes have the potential to become global champions in the future,” he said. “Through the U-13 JOF Cup, we are investing in their development by granting them a well-organised and structured platform where they can learn, compete, and enhance their skills.”

He praised the players for their commitment throughout the competition.

“I am thrilled that each player in this seventh edition demonstrated enthusiasm, discipline, and the dreams of a future generation. They displayed incredible talent and tenacity, earning the respect of all attendees.”

Mr Olugboyegun also acknowledged the efforts of coaches, parents and football administrators who contributed to the competition’s success.

“The U-13 JOF Cup Football Tournament is a legacy project that I passionately support. Our commitment to its ongoing success is steadfast,” he said.

Growing importance of grassroots football

Youth football tournaments have historically played an important role in Nigeria’s player development system. Several former Nigerian internationals emerged through school competitions and grassroots football structures before progressing to professional careers.

However, concerns have frequently been raised about the decline in the number of organised youth competitions that provide consistent platforms for talent identification and development.

Against this backdrop, tournaments such as the JOF U-13 Cup have become increasingly important for exposing young players to competitive football and providing coaches and scouts with opportunities to identify emerging talent.

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The closing ceremony attracted several dignitaries, including JOF Nigeria Managing Director Heather Frankle, banking executives, government officials and representatives of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning.

As Fortune FA celebrated their triumph, the tournament’s seventh edition once again demonstrated the depth of grassroots football talent and reinforced the importance of sustained investment in youth development.

For many of the players who competed at the University of Lagos Sports Centre, Sunday’s final represented not merely the end of a tournament but another step in their football journey.