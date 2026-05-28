The Federal Government has approved a major nationwide sports infrastructure renewal programme that will see the rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium and the upgrade of several sporting facilities across Nigeria as part of efforts to reposition the country’s sports sector.

The initiative, announced by the National Sports Commission (NSC) earlier this week, forms part of what officials described as the first phase of a broader sports development agenda aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope programme.

According to the NSC, the intervention will include the complete rehabilitation and upgrade of the Abuja National Stadium, covering the tracks, floodlights, athlete and media facilities, medical infrastructure, and training pitches.

The project will also feature the construction of a High Performance Centre, an anti-doping laboratory, the redevelopment of the stadium’s 200-room athletes’ hostel into a hotel facility, installation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, and the creation of additional office spaces for sports federations.

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Beyond Abuja, the government said the initiative would extend to the rehabilitation of sports infrastructure across the country, support for states hosting future National Sports Festivals, the development of elite training facilities, and the construction of mini sports centres nationwide.

The programme will also target tertiary institutions by establishing sports facilities to strengthen grassroots development and revive school sports.

“The unprecedented investments which is the first phase align with the Renewed Hope Agenda and shared prosperity vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and are designed to position sports as a driver of youth empowerment, economic growth, talent development, and national unity,” the NSC stated.

The latest announcement represents one of the most ambitious sports infrastructure plans unveiled by the federal government in recent years.

Decades of decay

For decades, poor maintenance, underfunding, and administrative instability have contributed to the decline of several major sporting facilities in Nigeria, including the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, once regarded as one of Africa’s leading sports complexes.

Built ahead of the 2003 All Africa Games, the Abuja stadium has gradually deteriorated over the years, with concerns repeatedly raised about damaged facilities, poor playing surfaces, obsolete equipment, and inadequate maintenance culture.

In recent years, private-sector interventions have failed to rescue parts of the country’s sports infrastructure.

In 2021, billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, through the Dangote Group, financed the rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium pitch after the facility suffered years of neglect.

Though a reported $1m was spent, the intervention only briefly helped restore the playing surface ahead of international football matches involving the Super Eagles.

Similarly, veteran businessman and philanthropist Kessington Adebutu also made donations to restore the National Stadium in Lagos to its former glory under the Adopt-a-Pitch initiative, but the facility remains a shadow of its former self.

Urgent intervention

Key figures in the sports industry have long argued that meaningful infrastructure investment remains critical to Nigeria’s sporting ambitions, especially as the country seeks to improve athlete preparation, host international competitions, and strengthen sports as an economic sector.

Currently, Nigeria, with over 150 million people, has only one FIFA-approved pitch, the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The planned establishment of a High Performance Centre and anti-doping laboratory is also expected to address longstanding gaps in elite athlete development and sports science support.

Nigeria has historically relied on overseas facilities for some advanced sports medicine and anti-doping processes, a situation many experts believe has limited athlete preparation and international competitiveness.

The proposed nationwide mini sports centres and tertiary institution projects are equally seen as attempts to revive grassroots sports development, which has suffered a sharp decline since the collapse of structured school sports competitions that once produced generations of Nigerian athletes.

Officials at the NSC say the latest infrastructure push is intended not only to improve sporting performance but also to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, and reposition sports as a tool for national development and social cohesion.