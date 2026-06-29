Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) has reaffirmed its commitment to responsible mining and sustainable development through its participation at the 5th edition of the Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS), held from 23-25 June 2026, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Hosted by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, the summit convened ministers, policymakers, investors, industry leaders, and development partners from across Africa to explore strategies for unlocking the continent’s natural resource potential and accelerating sustainable economic growth.

Themed “One Africa, One Resource Vision: Forging a Continental Alliance for Sustainable Development”, AFNIS 2026 provided a platform for critical conversations on investment, resource governance, value addition, energy transition, and the future of Africa’s mining sector.

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The panel sessions explored a broad range of themes including geopolitics and global supply chain linkages, gender and resource governance, energy integration and green skills and financial structuring for Pan-African projects and investments.

Returning as a sponsor for AFNIS, SROL reinforced its commitment to advancing mining industry conversations and supporting initiatives that drive collaboration, investment, and sustainable resource development across Africa. As operators of Nigeria’s first large-scale commercial gold mine, the company has practical experience in responsible mining and community development, having implemented numerous initiatives that generate both economic value and lasting community impact.

Representing the company at the summit was Austin Menegbo (Country Manager, SROL), who engaged in strategic conversations with industry stakeholders and other attendees, sharing insights from operating a large-scale commercial gold mine and demonstrating how responsible mining can meaningfully contribute to national development objectives.

Speaking on the company’s sponsorship and participation in the conference, Austin Menegbo, said, “At SROL, responsible mining goes beyond resource extraction. For us, it is about creating shared value for host communities, operating in accordance with international best practices and building partnerships that support sustainable growth. AFNIS 2026 provides an important platform for advancing these conversations and shaping the future of the industry. Nigeria’s mining sector has a critical role to play in driving economic diversification and sustainable development on the continent.”

As Africa continues to unlock the potential of its mineral resources, SROL remains dedicated to promoting responsible mining practices and driving sustainable growth that benefits both the economy and its host communities.