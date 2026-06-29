The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved four major health initiatives worth about N93.9 billion to strengthen healthcare delivery, disease control and emergency medical services nationwide.

Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting in Abuja, presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Pate said FEC approved upgrading the Kaltungo Snakebite Treatment Centre into the National Snakebite Research and Medical Centre.

He said the centre would provide specialised treatment, research, training and sustainable access to quality antivenom.

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“Snakebite remains a significant yet neglected public health challenge, especially among farmers, herders, hunters, women and children,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria records over 43,000 snakebite cases yearly, causing deaths, disabilities and severe socio-economic consequences.

“This will be the first specialised snakebite research and treatment centre in Nigeria and the sub-region,” Pate said.

The minister said the FEC also approved the procurement of 10 compressed natural gas-powered blood donation mobile clinics for the National Blood Service Agency.

He said the project, valued at about N6.9 billion, would improve blood collection, storage and distribution nationwide.

“We require about 1.8 million units of blood annually but currently collect only about 25 to 30 per cent,” he said.

Mr Pate said the mobile clinics would support maternal healthcare, trauma management, surgeries and cancer treatment across the six geopolitical zones.

FEC also approved N62 billion for procuring tuberculosis commodities to strengthen Nigeria’s response to one of the world’s highest TB burdens.

“Nigeria is among the countries with the highest tuberculosis burden. Government is now taking responsibility for procuring these commodities,” he said.

He said the approval would reduce dependence on foreign donors and pave the way for local production of tuberculosis medicines.

The minister said the FEC equally approved the procurement of reproductive health and family planning commodities through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

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He said the initiative, valued at about N25 billion, would improve maternal healthcare and voluntary family planning services nationwide.

“The commodities will be distributed through primary healthcare centres while supporting future local manufacturing,” Pate said.

He said the approvals underscored the administration’s commitment to improving healthcare access and strengthening Nigeria’s health system.

(NAN)