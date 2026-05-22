The Nigeria Football Federation is gearing up for extensive train-the-trainers programmes as all arrangements have been concluded for a CAF B-Licence refresher course set to take place 20– 24 June, and a six-module CAF A-Licence course that will span seven months, between 2 August and 7 February, 2027.

“This is part of the NFF’s strategic effort to build the capacity of coaches across the country,” stated NFF Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen. It will be recalled that Nigeria was recently readmitted to the CAF A-Licence convention after nine years out of the pool.

An interested participant must be an active coach at the elite level (National Teams, NPFL, NNL, NWFL and NLO), possess a CAF B diploma, must be able to read and write in the English language, have access to a laptop/tablet for the duration of the programme, must be computer-literate, possess a medical certificate demonstrating physical and mental fitness to participate, and must submit curriculum vitae and reference letter.

A CAF CMS link will be provided to twenty-five (25) candidates upon successful completion of the pre-assessment tests and CAF B Refresher course to start the process for the CAF A-Licence course.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

For the CAF A-Licence course, Nigerian coaches will pay the sum of N3,000,000, while foreign applicants will dole out the sum of $3,000 each.

For the CAF B Refresher course, Nigerian coaches are to pay N700,000 each. Application deadline for the CAF A-Licence course is Sunday, 31 May, while CAF B Refresher and CAF A pre-course assessment will be conducted virtually and in-person between 1 and 23 June.

READ ALSO: NFF suspends controversial referee Yakubu Adamu indefinitely

The CAF B Refresher and CAF A-Licence pre-course assessment will be used to test applicants’ game analysis, reading/writing, presentation, and computer skills for the CAF A-Licence course, which will have only 25 candidates.