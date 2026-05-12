Nigeria Football Federation has suspended referee Yakubu Adamu indefinitely from all football-related activities following his controversial officiating during the Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 37 clash between Rangers International F.C and Bendel Insurance F.C which ended 2-1 courtesy of the penalty in favour of the hosts at the Cathedral, in Enugu.

The sanction was announced by the NFF Refereeing Development Committee, which stated that the suspension takes immediate effect after Mr Adamu awarded a penalty during the encounter that was deemed inconsistent with the provisions of the Laws of the Game.

According to the committee, the controversial call directly influenced the outcome of the match after the resulting penalty led to a goal.

The decision has further intensified concerns surrounding officiating standards in the Nigeria Premier Football League, particularly at a crucial stage of the season where the title race, continental qualification and relegation battles remain fiercely contested.

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In an official statement released on its social media platform, the committee confirmed the disciplinary action against the referee.

“Referee Yakubu Adamu has been suspended indefinitely with immediate effect by @thenff Refereeing Development Committee from all league & football matters,” the statement read.

“Mr Adamu is sanctioned for his decision to award a penalty during the Rangers vs Bendel Insurance match which is not in line with the provisions of the Law of the Game.

“The referee’s action did not only result in a goal but also affected the outcome of the match & brought the game into disrepute.”

The development comes at a sensitive point in the NPFL campaign, with Rangers currently involved in a tense battle for the league title.

The Enugu-based side remain one of the strongest contenders for the championship heading into the final round of fixtures, making every result increasingly significant.

Officiating controversies have repeatedly dominated discussions across Nigerian football in recent seasons, with clubs, coaches and supporters frequently raising concerns over refereeing consistency and accountability.

The NFF’s decision to impose an indefinite suspension on Adamu appears aimed at reinforcing discipline and restoring confidence in officiating standards within domestic football.

However, the incident is likely to spark wider debate over the need for improved referee education, professionalism and technological support in the NPFL.

While the league continues to grow in competitiveness and visibility, controversies surrounding officiating remain one of the major issues affecting public confidence in the Nigerian top flight.

The suspension of Mr Adamu now sends a strong message from the federation as the season approaches a dramatic conclusion.