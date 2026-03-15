Super Eagles winger Moses Simon reached a significant career milestone on Sunday, making his 200th appearance in the Ligue 1 during Paris FC’s goalless draw away to RC Strasbourg.

The Nigerian international started the Matchday 26 encounter and featured for 64 minutes before making way for Luca Koleosho in a tightly contested match where both sides struggled to find a breakthrough.

A tactical battle in Strasbourg

Played at a high tempo but short on clear-cut chances, the game quickly developed into a midfield battle with neither team able to assert sustained dominance.

Paris FC attempted to set the early tempo, pushing forward in search of openings, but found it difficult to penetrate Strasbourg’s well-organised defence.

Operating from the flank, Simon was involved in linking play and helping his side sustain attacking pressure during his time on the pitch. While the Nigerian winger did not register a shot on goal, his presence remained influential in the team’s buildup.

Statistically, Simon delivered an efficient performance, completing 15 of his 16 passes and registering 33 touches before being substituted in the second half as Paris FC looked to inject fresh attacking energy.

A landmark in French football

The appearance marked Simon’s 200th game in the French top flight, a testament to the winger’s consistency and longevity since arriving in France.

Simon joined Paris FC from FC Nantes on 1 July 2025, bringing with him years of Ligue 1 experience. Since making the move, he has featured in 23 league matches for the club this season, scoring three goals as he continues to play a key role in their attacking setup.

Six influential years at Nantes

Before switching clubs, Simon built his reputation during six years with Nantes, where he emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic attacking outlets.

Initially joining on loan in 2019, the winger quickly made the move permanent and went on to become a central figure in the club’s offensive play.

Across six seasons with Nantes, Simon made 177 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring 33 goals and providing 38 assists before departing in 2025.

His time with the club also included domestic silverware. Simon was part of the Nantes squad that lifted the Coupe de France in 2022 and helped the team reach the final again the following year.

A key figure for Nigeria

Beyond club football, Simon has also remained a consistent presence for the Nigeria national football team.

Since making his international debut on 25 March, 2015, the winger has grown into one of the Super Eagles’ most experienced wide players.

He has now earned over 90 caps for Nigeria and scored 10 international goals, contributing pace, creativity and attacking balance to the national team over the past decade.

Reaching the 200-game mark in Ligue 1, therefore, represents more than a statistical milestone; it reflects a career built on persistence, adaptability and influence across both club and international football.