As Nigeria’s Super Falcons begin their campaign for a record-extending 11th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title, Amstel Malta has unveiled a nationwide fan engagement campaign aimed at mobilising support for the team throughout the tournament.

Tagged “Be Your Best,” the campaign seeks to encourage Nigerians to rally behind the ten-time African champions as they pursue another continental crown in Morocco.

Nigeria open their Group C campaign against Malawi on 28 July at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat before facing Zambia on 1 August at the same venue. The Super Falcons will conclude the group stage against Egypt on 5 August at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, with all matches scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. WAT.

As part of the initiative, Amstel Malta will organise digital and on-ground fan engagement activities, including Predict and Win promotions, interactive challenges, giveaways and other activities designed to enhance supporters’ matchday experience.

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Speaking on the campaign, the Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, Francis Obiajulu, said the company is proud to support the Super Falcons as they seek another WAFCON title.

He said: “Be Your Best” is more than a campaign; it is a celebration of excellence. The Super Falcons continue to inspire Nigerians with their courage, determination and winning spirit. As they pursue a historic 11th WAFCON title, Amstel Malta is proudly backing them all the way. Through our Predict and Win promotions and other exciting fan experiences, we want every Nigerian to be part of the journey and celebrate every success together.”

Mr Obiajulu added that the campaign is intended to create memorable experiences for football fans while strengthening the brand’s connection with consumers through their shared passion for the Super Falcons.

The campaign continues Nigerian Breweries’ long-standing association with Nigerian sports, particularly the national football teams, as the Super Falcons aim to retain their continental title and further extend their dominance in African women’s football.