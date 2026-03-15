The former Chairman of Gwaram Local Government in Jigawa State, Zahraddeen Abubakar, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Abubakar, a close ally of former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, served as council chairperson during Mr Badaru’s second term as Governor of Jigawa State.

In a letter dated 28 February, addressed to the APC ward chairperson of Zandam Nagogo and copied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Abubakar stated his reason for the resignation.

He stated that the APC had deviated from its founding principles following its formation in 2013, which necessitated his resignation.

He is expected to join the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He serves as Jigawa State Chairman of the National Association of Former Elected Local Government Chairmen (NALGON).

He was recently appointed as a member of the APC Ward and Local Government Congress Screening Committee for Ogun State.

The resignation followed a series of high-profile meetings involving his political mentor, Mr Badaru, with opposition leaders in the state, which sparked rumours of the former minister’s defection to the ADC.

Mr Badaru recently met with Mustapha Lamido, the 2023 PDP governorship candidate and son of veteran politician Sule Lamido, as well as several other opposition figures in the state.

However, he said the meeting aimed to strengthen unity within the APC in Jigawa State and across the North-west region, ahead of the 2027 general election, and building support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.