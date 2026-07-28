Group B of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations burst into life on Monday as Tanzania pulled off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets so far with a dramatic 2-1 victory over powerhouse South Africa, while Côte d’Ivoire announced their return to the continental stage with an emphatic 4-1 triumph over Burkina Faso.

The two results leave Tanzania and Côte d’Ivoire level on three points after the opening round of matches, setting up a fascinating battle for the quarter-final places.

Tanzania shock South Africa

Tanzania produced a disciplined and spirited display to claim a historic 2-1 victory over South Africa at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.

It marked the second consecutive WAFCON tournament in which the two nations were drawn in the same group and their third meeting at the continental finals. South Africa had won the first encounter while the second ended in a draw, leaving the East Africans desperate to get one over the former champions finally.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

That determination was evident from the opening exchanges.

Tanzania created the first real opportunity in the 13th minute when captain Opa Tukumbuke almost capitalised on a loose ball inside the penalty area, but South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini reacted brilliantly to keep her side level.

The defending champions survived another anxious moment just two minutes later after Lebohang Ramalepe’s looping back header almost ended up in her own net, with Dlamini recovering just in time to prevent an embarrassing own goal.

South Africa gradually settled into the contest and began to impose themselves offensively.

Thembi Kgatlana teed up Hildah Magaia in the 17th minute, but the forward’s effort drifted narrowly over the crossbar before Karabo Dhlamini came agonisingly close midway through the first half, rattling the woodwork with a powerful strike from distance.

Despite South Africa’s growing pressure, Tanzania struck first in the 37th minute, as Diana Msewa dazzled past Bongeka Gamede before calmly slotting past Dlamini at the near post to hand the East Africans a deserved lead.

Kgatlana almost restored parity deep into first-half stoppage time, only to be denied by an outstanding close-range save from goalkeeper Najiati Idrisa.

However, South Africa finally found a breakthrough moments later when Bambanani Mbane reacted quickest after Idrisa parried an effort, heading home the rebound to ensure both sides went into the interval level.

South Africa almost completed the turnaround immediately after the restart when Refiloe Jane went close within seconds of the second half.

But Tanzania refused to be intimidated, and with four minutes remaining, substitute Hasnath Ubamba produced the defining moment of the contest, brilliantly turning her marker before firing a low finish beyond Dlamini to seal a memorable victory for the East Africans.

The result hands Tanzania a priceless three points ahead of Friday’s meeting with Burkina Faso, while South Africa must quickly regroup before facing Côte d’Ivoire in what has suddenly become a crucial fixture for the defending champions.

Côte d’Ivoire return in style with a dominant derby victory

Later in the day, Côte d’Ivoire celebrated their return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a 12-year absence with a commanding 4-1 victory over West African rivals Burkina Faso.

The Lady Elephants dominated the contest from the opening whistle, delivering a ruthless first-half performance before comfortably seeing out the victory after the break.

Rebecca Elloh opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Ines Konan stole the spotlight with a first-half brace. Rosemonde Kouassi and Nsira Ouedraogo each provided assists as the Ivorians raced into complete control.

Burkina Faso briefly threatened a comeback early in the second half through Adama Congo, who converted after being set up by Balkissa Sawadogo.

Any hopes of a revival, however, were quickly extinguished when Ouedraogo completed an outstanding individual performance by adding Côte d’Ivoire’s fourth goal to cap an impressive opening-night display.

The victory gives Reynald Pedros’ side the perfect start to Group B following Tanzania’s earlier upset over South Africa.

Lady Elephants seize control from the outset

Playing in their first WAFCON finals since 2014, Côte d’Ivoire wasted little time making their intentions known.

Elloh, one of the squad’s few players with previous WAFCON experience, calmly converted from the penalty spot in the seventh minute to hand the Lady Elephants an early advantage.

The goal immediately settled the Ivorians, who began dictating possession and controlling the tempo.

Their dominance was rewarded again seven minutes later when Konan finished confidently after excellent build-up play from Kouassi to double the lead.

Konan completed her brace in the 23rd minute, this time finishing from an assist by Ouedraogo, as Côte d’Ivoire stormed into a commanding 3-0 lead before half-time.

It was an outstanding opening-half display, with the Lady Elephants combining pace, precision and clinical finishing to punish their neighbours.

Burkina Faso show fight but fall short

Burkina Faso, making only their second appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, emerged from the interval with renewed purpose.

Their response arrived almost immediately. Just one minute into the second half, Adama Congo reduced the deficit after being brilliantly picked out by Balkissa Sawadogo.

The goal briefly revived the Lady Stallions and reflected the confidence head coach Issa Balbone had expressed before the tournament, insisting his players were determined to prove they belonged among Africa’s elite.

But Côte d’Ivoire swiftly reasserted their authority, and in the 56th minute, Ouedraogo capped an excellent all-round performance by scoring the Lady Elephants’ fourth goal to end any realistic hopes of a Burkina Faso comeback.

Pedro’s ambitions take early shape

The convincing victory represented the ideal start for Côte d’Ivoire coach Reynald Pedros, who had declared before the tournament that his side wanted to leave Morocco with no regrets.

His players justified those ambitions with a mature, composed and physically impressive display after arriving early in Morocco to complete their preparations.

The balance between youth and experience proved decisive. While Elloh provided leadership and composure, Konan delivered a clinical brace, while Ouedraogo produced an outstanding contribution with a goal and an assist.

Captain Bernadette Amani Kakounan had spoken before kick-off about the emotional significance of hearing the Ivorian national anthem at the WAFCON finals once again after such a long absence, and the Lady Elephants responded with a performance worthy of the occasion.

Although Burkina Faso suffered a heavy defeat, their spirited response after the break offered encouragement ahead of their remaining group fixtures.

Group B race wide open

Monday’s results have transformed the complexion of Group B.

With Tanzania stunning the Bayana Bayana and Côte d’Ivoire producing one of the tournament’s most convincing performances, the group is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive at WAFCON 2026.

Tanzania and Côte d’Ivoire now occupy the top two places with three points apiece, while South Africa and Burkina Faso head into Friday’s matches under immediate pressure.

With only the top two teams guaranteed automatic qualification for the quarter-finals, every point could prove decisive in what promises to be a fiercely contested race for the knockout stage.