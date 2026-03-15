The Managing Director of Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Abdullahi Baba Ahmed has said that Governor Uba Sani would break his own record, when the 36km Bagoma-Gagumi road project in Birnin Gwari local government is completed, surpassing the 35km Gadan Gayan-Gwaraji-Kujama road that was earlier commissioned in February.

Mr Baba Ahmed who stated this while on an inspection visit at the project site, described the governor’s rural transformation as revolutionary. It will be recalled that Governor Sani had last month commissioned the longest road that had been constructed in the last two decades, cutting across three local governments.

The 35km road that stretches from Igali to Kajuru and Chikun local governments, includes a 130-metre bridge over River Kaduna which serves several rural communities.

Speaking during the inspection tour of the Bagoma-Gagumi road in Birnin Gwari at the weekend, Mr Baba Ahmed disclosed that the road will set a new record as 66 farming communities across Birnin Gwari local government will benefit from the project when completed.

“The road will link farmers to markets, residents to schools and hospitals, and is expected to open up the area to significantly impact the local economy,” he stated.

Highlighting the benefits of the Bagoma-Gagumi road, he said that “Birnin Gwari is one of Nigeria’s leading maize-producing local governments, and this road will greatly improve the transportation of produce and boost economic growth.’’

According to the Managing Director of KADRA, the 66 farming communities will also have better access to markets, schools, and healthcare, including better jobs.

He argued that the Bagoma-Gagumi road project is part of Governor Sani’s broader initiative to build 1,345 kilometers of roads across 20 local government areas, adding that he has launched 150 projects and has so far completed 66 of them.

He said that road is being constructed by CGC Nigeria Limited, a major construction firm which specialises in infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and water supply.

Mr Baba Ahmed noted that although the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the contractor however promised to deliver ahead of schedule.

In his remarks on behalf of the contractors, the CGC Northern Regional Manager, Mr Wang Hongxi disclosed that “we have mobilised more workers and are working around the clock to ensure timely completion of the project.’’

Some residents of Bagoma and Gagumi communities expressed hope that the 36 kilometre road will improve their lives and create economic opportunities.

Mr Dangajere Gagumi, a local trader in the area said: “The road, which had been in a state of disrepair for years, is being transformed into a modern highway, easing transportation and boosting economic activities in the area.

“We are grateful to Governor Uba Sani for his commitment to improving our infrastructure.” He further stated that “this road will change our lives. We will be able transport our goods to the market more easily, and our children can attend school without worrying about the rough terrain.”

On his part, Mr Ibrahim Mande attested that the Uba Sani ‘’administration is truly committed to improving the lives of rural dwellers. This road is a testament to that commitment, and we are grateful for his efforts.”