Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has been named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week, following yet another influential display. This time, it was against title-chasing AS Monaco, as Paris FC continued their quiet but dangerous climb up the table.

On Saturday at the Stade Louis II, Simon was the difference-maker. The Nigerian international delivered the decisive blow as Paris FC sealed a crucial 1–0 away victory, ending Monaco’s impressive six-match unbeaten run and silencing a home crowd expecting business as usual.

A decisive moment in the Second half

The 30-year-old struck in the 53rd minute, arriving with impeccable timing to meet Maxime Lopez’s clever cutback. With composure and precision, he lifted his finish into the roof of the net from the heart of the penalty area, a dagger that Monaco never recovered from.

Beyond the goal, Simon’s all-action performance set the tone: his relentless ball carries, creative invention in tight spaces, and tireless tracking and defensive commitment.

Those qualities earned praise across France’s media landscape and ultimately secured his spot among Ligue 1’s best eleven performers of the week.

Monaco chasing PSG, Paris FC rising quietly

Monaco entered the clash on the back of successive wins, positioning themselves firmly in the title conversation as they hunted league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. On a weekend defined by pressure, they blinked, and Simon punished the hesitation.

This result fits a consistent pattern for Paris FC: eight of their last nine matches have been settled by just a single goal. In tight games, execution and mentality are king, and Simon has delivered both.

The win lifts Paris FC into 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings, a significant leap considering their early-season challenges.

Form, Leadership, Consistency

Simon’s influence is undeniable. His recent performances have been central to Paris FC’s resurgence, helping stabilise their attack while offering maturity in transitions. As the season enters its most demanding phase, consistency is currency, and Simon is minting it weekly.

At 30, he continues to evolve: smarter with his movement, faster in decisions, hungrier in duels. Paris FC, who have spent recent seasons stuck between mid-table anonymity and relegation scrap, suddenly look more ambitious, and the Nigerian winger is at the heart of that transformation.

With momentum and confidence, building, Ligue 1 defenders have been warned:

Moses Simon is heating up.