The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the match officials for Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and host nation Morocco in Rabat.

The high-stakes encounter, scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium, will be overseen by experienced Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, one of Africa’s most trusted officials in recent years.

He will be assisted on the touchlines by Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela of South Africa and Souru Phatsoane of Lesotho, while Arsénio Chadreque Maringule from Mozambique has been named as the third assistant referee.

Samuel Uwikunda of Rwanda will serve as the fourth official.

For video review duties, CAF has appointed Abongile Tom of South Africa as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

He will be supported by Haythem Guirat of Tunisia and Stephen Onyango Yiembe of Kenya as assistant VAR officials.

Ethiopia’s Lidya Tafesse Abebe has been selected as the referee assessor.

The appointments come amid heightened scrutiny of officiating at the tournament. Following their quarter-final defeat to Nigeria, the Algerian Football Federation submitted a formal petition to both CAF and FIFA, raising concerns over refereeing decisions in that match.

While acknowledging Algeria’s elimination, CAF confirmed it has opened an investigation into incidents from several quarter-final fixtures, including the Algeria–Nigeria tie, and referred the matter to its Disciplinary Board.

CAF has stressed that the review process is standard procedure and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of officiating at the tournament, warning that any proven misconduct by players, officials or media personnel will attract appropriate sanctions.

Nigeria arrive at the semi-final on the back of a strong run in Morocco, having eliminated Algeria in a tense quarter-final encounter. The Super Eagles have combined attacking flair with defensive discipline, led by in-form striker Victor Osimhen, captain Wilfred Ndidi and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Morocco, backed by home support, secured their place in the last four with a convincing 2–0 victory over Cameroon and will be eager to take another step towards a first AFCON title on home soil.

For Nigeria and Morocco, the focus will now shift fully to the pitch, where a place in the AFCON final awaits the winner of what promises to be a fiercely contested semi-final.