On Wednesday night in Rabat, Africa will hold its breath.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will confront tournament hosts Morocco in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, with a coveted place in the final on the line at the imposing Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, a 70,000-capacity arena expected to pulse with colour, noise, and belief.

Both sides arrive unbeaten, riding momentum and conviction. By the end of the night, one of Africa’s most in-form teams will taste defeat for the first time in this tournament.

For Nigeria, however, this semi-final is not just another hurdle; it is the latest chapter in a campaign already rich with milestones, records, and quiet authority.

A tournament written in records: Nigeria’s historic AFCON 2025 run

As the Super Eagles prepare for their sternest test yet, they do so buoyed by a series of historic benchmarks etched across this AFCON journey.

Back to back battles with host nations

For the second Africa Cup of Nations in a row, Nigeria will face the tournament hosts. At the 2023 edition, the Super Eagles crossed paths with Côte d’Ivoire twice, beating them 1–0 in the group stage before falling 2–1 in the final. Now, Morocco stand between Nigeria and redemption on hostile ground once again.

Relentless in goal scoring

Nigeria have scored at least two goals in each of their five matches at AFCON 2025, an unprecedented feat in the nation’s AFCON history. Consistency, not flashes, has defined this run.

A new scoring benchmark

With 14 goals already to their name, the Super Eagles have recorded their highest-ever goals tally in a single AFCON edition, surpassing all previous Nigerian campaigns.

Five wins, no hesitation

Nigeria have won five consecutive AFCON matches for the first time ever, a statistic that underscores both tactical control and mental edge.

Semi-Final royalty in the 24-team era

In the expanded 24-team AFCON format, only Senegal (2019, 2021, 2025) and Nigeria (2019, 2023, 2025) have reached the semi-finals three times. It is proof of sustained relevance, not cyclical fortune.

A ninth final beckons

Victory over Morocco would send Nigeria into a ninth AFCON final, and crucially, their second consecutive final appearance for the first time since the 1988 and 1990 tournaments. History is no longer distant; it is within reach.

The Osimhen Effect: Nigeria’s relentless spearhead

At the heart of Nigeria’s surge stands Victor Osimhen, whose presence has tilted games and rewritten narratives.

The Galatasaray forward has scored four goals at AFCON 2025; the highest by a Nigerian at the tournament since Odion Ighalo netted five in 2019. Beyond goals, Osimhen’s influence is expansive: he now boasts 10 goal involvements at the Africa Cup of Nations (five goals, five assists).

In knockout football, where margins shrink and pressure swells, Osimhen has delivered three goals at this edition alone, making him only the fifth Nigerian to achieve that feat at a single AFCON.

Perhaps most telling is this statistic: Nigeria have never lost an AFCON match in which Osimhen has either scored or assisted, recording five wins and two draws. When he delivers, Nigeria dominate.

One more test on hostile ground

Morocco, backed by a partisan crowd and home comfort, represent the most formidable obstacle Nigeria have faced so far.

Yet the Super Eagles arrive not as underdogs, but as record-setters, disciplined, ruthless, and increasingly assured.

Momentum is with them. History is calling. And as Rabat prepares for a night of reckoning, Nigeria step onto the biggest stage of AFCON 2025 knowing that another victory would not just send them into the final; it would further cement this team’s place among the most dominant African sides of the modern era.