Sumedha Energy Limited, Sterling Oil’s joint venture with NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), has appointed Aniekeme Finbarr as its media manager for Akwa Ibom State Operations.

Mr Finbarr, with his background in journalism, will also manage communications and media relations for supporting subsidiaries of Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO), which provide infrastructural support to the upstream operations of this joint venture at OML 13.

Mr Finbarr’s selection was driven by his professional expertise and strategic communications experience.

The appointment is expected to enhance stakeholder engagement and improve communication with communities in Akwa Ibom, including giving a voice to the infrastructure and service-providing units under Ibom Developers FZE.

The appointment of Mr Finbarr brings an experienced professional to oversee media relations and provide a platform for the company’s development work to be seen and heard by relevant stakeholders, including addressing false narratives and misleading information.

His prior experience serving as a special assistant to two governors of Akwa Ibom State will definitely help him to collaborate effectively with both company and community influencers.

Mr Finbarr, who hails from Akwa Ibom, is a versatile broadcast journalist and digital media leader. His journalistic accomplishments have been recognised internationally, including being awarded the prestigious US Department of State Edward R. Murrow Journalism Fellowship.