Egypt claimed a 2–1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday night at the Cairo International Stadium, handing the Super Eagles a narrow defeat in a friendly match used by both teams to fine-tune preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The encounter was Nigeria’s final test before travelling to Fès, where the three-time champions will begin their Group C campaign later this month.

Both coaches made use of the friendly nature of the fixture to rotate players and assess squad depth, with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle fielding a mix of regular starters and new faces from his final 28-man squad.

Egypt strike first

The hosts opened the scoring in the 28th minute after sustained pressure from a corner kick. Nigeria initially dealt with the danger, but Egypt recycled possession calmly.

Right-back Mohamed Hany released Ahmed Zizo down the flank, and the winger delivered a low cross across the face of the goal. Saber arrived unmarked and tapped into an empty net to give the Pharaohs the lead.

Nigeria struggled to settle after the goal, as Egypt enjoyed more control in midfield, with Zizo in particular causing problems on the right side.

Eagles respond after the break

Nigeria came out with greater intent in the second half and were rewarded just two minutes after the restart.

A free kick into the Egyptian box caused confusion, with numerous physical contacts delaying the restart. When play resumed, Zaidu Sanusi fired a low shot straight at goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy. The ball slipped under the keeper and rolled towards the far post, where Chidozie Awaziem reacted quickest to head home from close range.

The equaliser lifted the Super Eagles, who briefly looked more organised and confident, especially in midfield.

Mohamed seals it for Egypt

That momentum was short-lived. In the 53rd minute, Egypt regained the lead through striker Mostafa Mohamed.

Once again, Zizo was central to the move, creating space with a clever run before supplying his teammate. Mohamed finished clinically, a goal that goalkeeper Amas Obasogie will be disappointed to concede.

Despite further substitutions and some late pressure from Nigeria, Egypt held firm to see out the win.

Chelle tests options ahead of Morocco

The result mattered less than the lessons for Chelle, who used the match to assess several players ahead of AFCON 2025. Nigeria were without full sharpness, but the game provided valuable minutes for players still settling into camp after arriving in Cairo over the weekend.

The Super Eagles opened camp on Sunday, with coaches and backroom staff arriving early. Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was the first player in camp, followed by Stanley Nwabali and others, before the squad trained at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday night.

Nigeria will now fly to Fès on Thursday aboard a chartered flight to focus fully on the tournament.

Eyes on AFCON opener

The Super Eagles will begin their AFCON 2025 campaign on Tuesday, 23 December, against Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fès. They will also face Tunisia on 27 December and Uganda on 30 December in what is seen as a tricky Group C.

For Egypt, seven-time champions and winners of the tournament three times in a row between 2006 and 2010, the friendly offered encouragement as they prepare for Group B clashes against South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe.