Nigeria’s hopes of a late return to the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been unexpectedly revived following a formal complaint by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the eligibility of players fielded by DR Congo during the African play-offs.

The NFF confirmed it has opened a case challenging DR Congo’s use of several players in the decisive play-off clash that knocked the Super Eagles out of contention in November.

Nigeria lost 4–3 on penalties in Morocco, a defeat that appeared to seal a second consecutive World Cup absence after missing Qatar 2022.

That outcome may no longer be final.

DR Congo, who advanced from the African play-offs, were recently handed a bye into the final of the FIFA intercontinental play-off, where they are due to meet the winner of the semi-final between New Caledonia and Jamaica.

However, that pathway is now under scrutiny after Nigeria questioned whether some Congolese players met eligibility requirements under their country’s laws.

Reports indicate that between six and nine players used by DR Congo had switched national allegiance but may not have completed all legal requirements demanded by Congolese law before representing the country.

While FIFA reportedly cleared the players on the basis that they held valid DR Congo passports, the NFF argues that the matter goes beyond FIFA documentation.

According to the federation, DR Congo’s constitution does not permit dual nationality, raising questions about players who allegedly retained European citizenships.

“NFF has done the needful,” a member of the federation’s executive board told PUNCH Online.

“Their constitution does not allow dual citizenship, and about six to nine players had that status during the play-off. That is the loophole we are exploring. Our lawyers must have submitted the relevant documents to FIFA as well.”

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, also confirmed that the federation has formally challenged the process through which the players were cleared.

“We’re waiting. The Congolese rules say you cannot have dual citizenship or nationality,” Sanusi said. “Wan-Bissaka has a European passport; some of them have French passports, others Dutch passports. The rules are very clear, and we have submitted our petition.

“FIFA rules say once you have a passport of your country, you’re eligible, and that is why they were cleared,” Sanusi explained. “But our concern is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them. It is not FIFA’s responsibility to enforce Congo’s domestic regulations; FIFA acts based on what is submitted to it. What we are saying is that the process was fraudulent.”

The petition, if upheld, could have major implications for the African qualifying race and potentially reopen a path for Nigeria to re-enter the World Cup qualification process for the tournament to be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For Nigeria, the development comes at a time of deep frustration among fans following years of near misses and administrative turmoil. The Super Eagles have not featured at the World Cup since Russia 2018, and the penalty shoot-out loss to DR Congo had appeared to confirm another painful absence from football’s biggest stage.

DR Congo, meanwhile, have featured at the FIFA World Cup only once, in 1974, when the country competed under the name Zaire.

FIFA has yet to issue an official response to the petition, and the timeline for a decision remains unclear.