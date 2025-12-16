President Bola Tinubu has reportedly reversed the controversial promotion of his Aide-de-Camp, Nuruddeen Yusuf, after the decision triggered widespread criticism.

Mr Tinubu had elevated Mr Yusuf to the rank of brigadier-general, a decision that sparked murmuring and discontent within the Nigerian Army.

A presidency source told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the president bowed to a superior argument and cancelled the promotion.

The source said the decision to revoke the promotion came after consultations with senior military and security officials.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that in a letter dated 12 December 2025 and addressed to the Chief of Army Staff, Wahid Shaibu, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, conveyed the president’s approval for Mr Yusuf’s elevation.

As of the time of this report, it was not clear if Mr Ribadu had written another letter to the army chief to reverse the promotion.

The promotion raised eyebrows within military circles because Mr Yusuf was only decorated as a colonel in January this year, making the advancement his second within 12 months.

Several officers, including some of his coursemates, reportedly expressed frustration over what they described as an unprecedented fast-tracking of his career, with critics accusing the president of favouritism.

Earlier, a presidency source, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the matter, said the president approved the elevation to align Mr Yusuf’s rank with those of other senior security officials attached to the Presidential Villa.

According to the source, the Nigeria Police Force in August promoted the president’s Chief Personal Security Officer, Usman Shugaba, from deputy commissioner of police to commissioner of police.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Air Force silent 48 hours after bombing many civilians in Borno

Similarly, the State Security Services (SSS) recently elevated the president’s Chief Security Officer, Adegboyega Fasasi, to the rank of director.

The source explained that the police and SSS ranks are considered equivalent to that of a brigadier-general in the Nigerian Army.

Mr Yusuf was appointed ADC to Mr Tinubu on 1 May 2023, about four weeks before the president’s inauguration. He held the rank of lieutenant-colonel at the time.

An officer is expected to be a colonel for about four years, after which they will attend the National Defence College (NDC) before being considered for promotion.

More details of the reversal will be provided in subsequent reports.