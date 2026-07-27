The Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union (SOKAPU) has confirmed that over 30 people, including women and children, were killed in an attack early Monday by suspected terrorists on Kamaru village in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In an open letter dated 27 July and addressed to the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, SOKAPU President Tabara Kato expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation across rural and farming communities in the state.

Mr Kato noted that the tragedy occurred despite repeated security assurances from authorities and ongoing stakeholder engagements.

He said residents of Kajuru, Chikun, Kauru, and Zangon Kataf LGAs continue to live in constant fear, with many families displaced from their ancestral homes as armed criminal groups operate with increasing audacity.

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Mr Kato urged the police to take immediate, decisive steps to halt the escalating killings, abductions, and widespread destruction of farmlands.

The group also called for a shift from reactive security responses to proactive, intelligence-driven policing.

The group called for deployment of mobile police and counter-terrorism units to vulnerable rural communities and forest areas for sustained operations aimed at locating and dismantling criminal hideouts.

The group also called for the improvement of response times to distress calls and better strategic communication to restore public trust, stating that the protection of lives and property remains the primary responsibility of the government

The group also copied the open letter to Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, urging all security stakeholders to treat the appeal with extreme urgency to prevent further loss of lives and human displacement.

Government reaction

The Kaduna State Government has also condemned the attack which resulted in multiple deaths and widespread destruction of property.

The government’s spokesperson, Ahmed Maiyaki, in a statement, conveyed the government’s sorrow over the incident and confirmed that security forces have been instructed to immediately track down and arrest the perpetrators.

“The Kaduna State Government has received with deep sorrow reports of the killing of persons following an attack on Naridon Village,” the statement read.

“The Government strongly condemns the attack and has directed security agencies to intensify operations to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Reacting to the incident, Governor Uba Sani sent his condolences to the bereaved families, praying for the repose of the deceased and the swift recovery of those injured during the assault, the statement added.

“To cushion the impact of the tragedy on the affected community, Governor Sani directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) to immediately mobilise and deploy relief materials and humanitarian support to victims’ families.”

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Addressing recurring security challenges along the state boundaries, Mr Maiyaki said the state government reaffirmed its resolve to collaborate with neighbouring Plateau State, security outfits, traditional rulers, and local stakeholders to fortify inter-state security cooperation and restore permanent peace to the border areas.

The statement further appealed to residents of the state to remain peaceful and avoid reprisal actions.

“The Government urges residents to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, support security agencies with credible information, reject violence, and embrace dialogue. The Kaduna State Government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding every community and sustaining peace, security, and social harmony across the State,” Mr Maiyaki stated.