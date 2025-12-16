Stakeholders from various sectors have called for urgent action to eliminate domestic servitude and early child marriage in Anambra State.

The stakeholders made the call during a policy briefing organised by the Africa Faith and Justice Network (AFJN) in collaboration with the Women and Child Justice Initiative Nigeria (WOCIJN) on Tuesday in Awka.

Teresa Anyabuike, a Catholic reverend sister representing AFJN, described early and forced child marriage as the practice of marrying girls before they reach 18 years of age, often without their consent.

Ms Anyabuike also defined domestic servitude as the exploitation of children in households for domestic work, which usually involves long hours, little or no pay and restricted freedom of movement.

“These harmful practices perpetuate cycles of poverty, illiteracy and gender inequality and pose serious risks to the rights and well-being of children,” she said.

She explained that children subjected to these abuses often suffered from mental health issues, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“This event aims to engage stakeholders in Anambra to drive change by raising awareness, challenging harmful cultural norms and advocating for the rights of children.

“Our goal is to create a protective and safe environment for children in the state,” she added.

‘Silence allows these crimes to continue’

In her remarks, Onyekachi Onuoha, a police inspector, emphasised that enforcing child rights laws cannot be done by the police alone, but requires the support of families and communities.

“Silence allows these crimes to continue. We need to rescue our children and secure their future. Let us stand against these menaces by challenging harmful practices and speaking up.

“The police are ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to build a society where every child grows up safely,” she said.

Eucharia Anekwe of the Child Protection Network emphasised the need to protect vulnerable children from abuse.

Mrs Anekwe noted that the presence of multiple concerned groups working against child marriage and domestic servitude is a positive development.

A lawyer, Nnenna Anozie, described the briefing as an important platform for engaging policymakers, faith leaders, civil society organisations and community advocates in meaningful dialogue.

According to her, the discussions focused on the challenges and solutions related to domestic servitude and early child marriage.

She said, “Young girls and boys are often taken to different places to work as house helps, where many are treated like slaves, denied schooling or rest, and some lose their lives in the process.

“This contradicts the promises made to their parents or guardians before they were taken away”.

In her presentation, Amara Muojeke, the chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Anambra Branch, urged parents and guardians to exercise caution by verifying the conditions under which their children live and work.

She warned against the deceptive tactics used by perpetrators who promise education and care but instead maltreat the children.

“The children end up doing all the chores, eating very little and are sometimes beaten or molested.

“They are treated like objects without regard for their dignity. This is very sad and disheartening.

“FIDA as a body will continue to support programmes and policies on child protection in Anambra,” she said.

Participants at the workshop pledged to take the message of sensitisation on the dangers of domestic servitude and early marriage back to their communities as part of their action plans.

The workshop brought together representatives from the ministries of health, women’s affairs and social development and justice, traditional and religious leaders.

