The iconic Abia Derby, a fixture carved into the heart of Oriental football battles, delivered yet another chapter stamped with intensity, tactical caution, and pride on the line.

And although the goals never arrived, the spectacle inside the stadium was every bit as fierce as history promised.

Abia Warriors came flying out of the blocks in front of their home crowd, swarming the flanks for early damage and trying to unbalance Enyimba’s disciplined defensive structure. But whenever the Warriors looked ready to draw blood, the People’s Elephant held their ground.

The defining moment of the half saw goalkeeper Kelvin Ogunga produce a massive point-blank stop to deny Megwo, a chance many believed was destined to ripple the net.

Even with heavy pressure from Peter Afolayan, the striker still couldn’t breach Ogunga’s wall, a save that kept Enyimba breathing in a derby famous for its fine margins.

The tempo cranked up after the restart. Enyimba pushed forward, probing for daylight and tighter passing corridors.

Yet, as with every true derby, both sides cancelled each other out, turning the contest into a tactical gridlock. In the end, the fixture recorded its fourth goalless draw since 2014, continuing a rivalry defined by razor-thin separation.

After the final whistle, Enyimba head coach Stanley Eguma praised his side’s composure in hostile territory.

“It was generally a good game; the two teams played a high tactical game,” Eguma noted, acknowledging the discipline on both benches.

“We are happy to have gotten the draw, although we planned for the maximum points, but we met a stubborn side in Abia Warriors.”

Despite missing their three-point target, Eguma remained optimistic as his side continues to build its league identity.

“Our opponents are a good side, no doubt, and my boys played according to our game plan. We will continue to build on the progress in our subsequent games.”

Enyimba now turn attention to a crucial home fixture in Aba against Wikki Tourist on Match Day 13, an opportunity to convert grit into output and tension into tangible points as the NPFL narrative tightens into the business stretch of the campaign.

The Abia Derby didn’t produce a winner, but it reinforced what football in this region is built on: rivalry, respect, and a battle for regional supremacy that never loses its edge.