The Super Falcons of Nigeria and Ghana’s Black Queens will renew one of African women’s football’s most enduring rivalries on Saturday when they clash in an international friendly in Casablanca, Morocco, as part of preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The friendly, scheduled for 16:00 at the Stade El Arbi Zaouli, offers both West African giants a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the 14th edition of the continental championship, which kicks off on Sunday.

Nigeria, Africa’s most successful women’s national team with 10 WAFCON titles, opened camp in Casablanca on Monday as preparations for their Group C opener against Malawi in Rabat on Tuesday, 28 July, gathered momentum.

By Tuesday afternoon, 10 players had arrived at the team’s base at the Hotel Marriott in Casablanca, with midfielder Toni Payne expected to join the squad on Wednesday following her recent move to Inter Milan Women from Everton.

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Under the guidance of Head Coach Justine Madugu, the Super Falcons held their first training session on Tuesday at the Stade El Arbi Zaouli.

Among the early arrivals were captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Fatima Oloko, defenders Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Ogbonna, Shukurat Oladipo and Rofiat Imuran, midfielders Christy Ucheibe and Jennifer Echegini, and forward Asisat Oshoala.

Saturday’s encounter rekindles a historic rivalry between the two neighbours. Ghana were the runners-up when Nigeria hosted and won the inaugural African Women’s Championship in 1998, and meetings between both sides have continued to produce memorable contests over the years.

While the result will count only as a warm-up fixture, both teams will be eager to build confidence before the tournament begins.

Following the friendly, the Super Falcons will turn their attention to Group C, where they face Malawi on 28 July, then Zambia on 1 August and Egypt on 5 August.

The 16-team tournament will also serve as the African qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically, whilst the fifth-placed team will advance to the intercontinental play-off tournament.