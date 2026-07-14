FutbolConect, a football technology platform focused on talent discovery, development and recruitment across Africa, has officially launched in Lagos.

Its founders are seeking to bridge the gap between football talent and opportunities across the continent.

The platform is designed to connect players, clubs, academies, coaches, scouts, agents, referees, tournament organisers, sponsors, investors and football fans through a single digital network aimed at improving collaboration within the football industry.

Speaking at the launch, the founder, Arinze Madueke, said FutbolConect was developed in response to longstanding challenges facing African football, particularly the difficulty talented players encounter in gaining visibility and connecting with clubs, scouts and other stakeholders.

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He said the platform enables football professionals to create digital profiles, showcase their achievements and engage directly with individuals and organisations across the football value chain.

According to him, the initiative also provides digital tools for event promotion, academy and club visibility, recruitment and strategic partnerships to support the growth of football on the continent.

“We created FutbolConect to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity by leveraging technology to make football more connected, accessible and inclusive for everyone involved in the game,” Mr Madueke said.

He added that the platform is intended to complement existing football development structures by making it easier for stakeholders to identify talent, build partnerships and expand professional networks.

Beyond talent identification, FutbolConect said it would prioritise grassroots football, women’s football, youth development and coaching education as part of its broader commitment to strengthening the African football ecosystem.

The launch comes as digital innovation continues to reshape football globally, with clubs, scouts and governing bodies increasingly relying on technology for player identification, performance analysis and recruitment.

Across Africa, where many talented players still struggle to gain exposure beyond local competitions, digital platforms are increasingly being viewed as a means of expanding access to opportunities while improving connections between emerging talents and the global football market.

FutbolConect said it hopes to contribute to that transformation by providing an integrated digital ecosystem that supports football development and creates new pathways for players and other stakeholders across the continent.