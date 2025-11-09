The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) continued to live up to its billing as one of Africa’s most unpredictable leagues, with shock results and tight encounters marking Matchday 12 fixtures played across the country on Sunday.

In one of the standout results, Ikorodu City FC pulled off a major away victory over Warri Wolves, winning 2-0 to extend their impressive run in the top flight. Tomisin Adebayo opened scoring in the 18th minute before Goodluck Anuba doubled the advantage just before halftime, sealing a statement win for the Lagos-based side.

The result sees Ikorodu City stay third with 21 points, two behind leaders Nasarawa United, as the Oga Boys continue their dream run in the NPFL this season.

Meanwhile, in Umuahia, it was a fierce but goalless battle as Abia Warriors and Enyimba International settled for a 0-0 draw in the Oriental Derby.

The contest, which had been billed as one of the weekend’s headline fixtures, failed to produce goals but delivered plenty of tension and missed chances from both sides.

The draw meant Abia Warriors, who remain one of this season’s most consistent sides, stay second with 22 points, while Enyimba sit sixth on 17 points, still searching for the cutting edge that once made them perennial title contenders.

Elsewhere in Lafia, Nasarawa United were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Kwara United. Anas Yusuf put the hosts ahead as early as the second minute, but Johnmark Aule struck in the 36th minute to silence the home crowd.

The result keeps Nasarawa on top with 23 points, narrowly ahead of Abia Warriors in what is shaping into a tight title race.

In Bauchi, Wikki Tourist FC grabbed a late 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes, thanks to Nasiru Jibrin’s decisive strike in the 87th minute.

The win lifts Wikki to 12th place with 16 points, easing pressure after a string of inconsistent performances.

Tornadoes are still fifth on the log with 17 points.

At the Umaru Dikko stadium in Katsina, Bayelsa United held Kano Pillars to another frustrating goalless draw.

Pillars, already hit with a three-point deduction and three-goal sanction for a previous infraction, remain at the bottom of the table with just six points from 11 games, deepening their relegation worries.

In Enugu, Rangers International edged Shooting Stars SC 1-0, with Chidozie Iwundu’s 27th-minute goal proving the difference.

The result lifted the Flying Antelopes into the top half of the table with 16 points, marking a steady recovery after a slow start to the campaign.

Current Standings (Top 6):

1. Nasarawa United – 23 pts

2. Abia Warriors – 22 pts

3. Ikorodu City – 21 pts

4. Warri Wolves – 18 pts

5. Niger Tornadoes – 17 pts

6. Enyimba FC – 17 pts

At the lower end, Barau FC (10 pts), Bendel Insurance (9 pts), and Kano Pillars (6 pts) occupy the relegation zone, with Pillars’ off-field troubles compounding their on-field struggles.