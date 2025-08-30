Cardiff City have landed a significant summer signing, bringing in Super Eagles defender Gabriel Osho from French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Nigerian centre-back becomes only the second signing of the summer for League One leaders Cardiff, adding much-needed experience and leadership to the backline.

Osho isn’t just any addition. He was a key figure in the Luton Town side that earned a fairytale promotion to the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.

The following year, he held his own in England’s top flight, scoring twice in 21 appearances before making the switch to France last July.

Now, just over a year later, Osho returns to the UK; this time, to South Wales, and says the decision was heavily influenced by one familiar face.

“It’s been a long time in the works, so to finally be here at the stadium and in the city has been good. I’m buzzing to get going,” Osho told the club website.

“Brian played a big part. It’s always important when the player has a good relationship with the manager. I had a really good time at Rochdale, and the connection I built with Brian and the staff there was pretty amazing.

“I’ve been watching the games so far, and the atmosphere is amazing. Hopefully I can feed off the team’s momentum, get going straight away, and just keep the wins and the clean sheets going,” he rounded off.

That past connection refers to a loan spell at Rochdale during his early days, where he played under Barry-Murphy. The reunion could prove pivotal, especially with Cardiff aiming to bounce back into the Championship.

Osho made 20 appearances in Ligue 1 for Auxerre last season, scoring once and receiving one red card.

He started both of their opening games this season, facing Lorient and Nice, before finalising his move back to the UK.

Originally from Reading, Osho came through the ranks at his hometown club and gained valuable experience through multiple loans, including spells at Bristol Rovers and Yeovil Town. He also holds two international caps for Nigeria.

His signing follows that of Nathan Trott, brought in on loan from FC Copenhagen earlier this summer.

With over a dozen first-team departures since relegation, Cardiff’s squad rebuild still has some way to go, but Osho’s arrival marks a strong step in the right direction.