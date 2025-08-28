Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face the She-Cheetahs of Benin Republic in a crucial two-legged clash for a place at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The reigning African champions, led by coach Justine Madugu, will be seeking to defend their continental crown and secure yet another ticket to the global stage.

The fixtures are scheduled within the 20 to 28 October international window, with Benin hosting the first leg before Nigeria welcomes their West African neighbours for the decisive return encounter.

The Falcons, record 10-time WAFCON winners, are aiming for an unprecedented 11th title as they begin their journey toward Morocco 2026.

After a thrilling championship run last year, where they overcame hosts Morocco to lift the trophy, Madugu’s side understands that anything short of qualification would be unacceptable.

Benin’s rising confidence

Benin Republic head into this clash with renewed belief after brushing aside Sierra Leone 5-2 on aggregate in the previous qualifying round. Forced to play their “home” ties away due to the absence of CAF-approved venues, the She-Cheetahs triumphed 2-1 in Togo before sealing a 3-1 victory in Monrovia.

Despite their recent improvement, Benin will face their toughest test yet against a Nigerian side stacked with proven winners like Chiamaka Nnadozie, Michelle Alozie, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Esther Okoronkwo — players whose experience on the continental and global stage could prove decisive.

High stakes beyond Morocco

The 2026 WAFCON holds even greater significance as it doubles as the African qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Only the top four teams from Morocco will earn automatic tickets to the global showpiece, while two additional African slots will be contested through a FIFA intercontinental play-off, just as was the case for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The final tournament in Morocco, scheduled for March 2026, will feature 12 qualified nations — 11 winners from the playoff ties plus hosts Morocco.

With the global women’s game rapidly evolving, securing qualification early will be vital for Nigeria’s preparations.

Other key fixtures

Elsewhere, several heavyweight clashes will define the qualification race.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses face a tricky tie against Algeria’s Lady Fennecs, who impressed at the last WAFCON by holding Nigeria and Tunisia to draws before narrowly losing to Ghana on penalties.

Senegal, quarter-finalists in Morocco, face a stern challenge against Côte d’Ivoire, while Ghana’s Black Queens will lock horns with Egypt.