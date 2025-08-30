Former Super Eagles striker Anthony Ujah has drawn the curtain on a career that spanned 15 years, announcing his retirement from professional football at the age of 34.

The decision was confirmed on Friday through an emotional X (Twitter) post, where the forward revealed he is stepping away from the game with immediate effect.

“Today, I make the toughest decision of my life, retiring from professional football,” Ujah wrote.

“Football has been more than a game for me; it has been my passion, my identity, my home. I will truly miss the emotions, the atmosphere, the dressing room laughter, the celebrations, and even the hard days that made the good ones sweeter.”

From Uyo to Europe: A career of resilience

Born in Uyo, Ujah’s journey to the top ranks of European football was defined by persistence and grit. After breaking through at Warri Wolves in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), he moved to Norway with Lillestrøm SK before finding his true stage in Germany.

It was in the Bundesliga that Ujah carved his reputation, becoming a cult hero at FC Köln, where he is remembered not only for his goals but also for his famous celebration with the club’s goat mascot. His goals powered Köln back to the Bundesliga and secured the 2014 2. Bundesliga title, the crowning achievement of his club career.

Injury and the Final Chapter

The striker’s final professional stop came in Bulgaria with Botev Plovdiv.

However, an injury-plagued season limited him to just five appearances, though he still managed to score twice.

Ultimately, a persistent knee problem forced him to miss 40 games and accelerated the end of his career. His contract expired in July, leaving him without a club.

Despite the setbacks, Ujah leaves behind a legacy of consistency: 113 career goals across his stints in Norway, Germany, China, and Bulgaria.

International duty: A dream fulfilled

On the international stage, Ujah earned seven caps for Nigeria between 2013 and 2014. Though he never found the net for the Super Eagles, the striker insists that representing his country remains one of his proudest moments.

“Fulfilling a childhood dream of playing for my country is one I will forever live to cherish,” he reflected.

A legacy beyond numbers

Ujah may not have been Nigeria’s most prolific forward, but his story is one of ambition, resilience, and seizing opportunities.

His time in Europe, particularly in Germany, elevated him into the pantheon of Nigerians who left a mark in the Bundesliga; a league that has long been a proving ground for Super Eagles stars.

As he steps away from the pitch, Ujah leaves behind memories of his relentless work ethic, his bond with supporters, and the rare ability to light up a game both with his goals and his personality.