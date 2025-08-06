Fresh off her 2024 Women African Cup of Nations triumph, Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala visited the Asisat Oshoala Academy, AOA in Lagos which she founded to give girl-child across Nigeria hope and purpose through football and crafts.

The visit was an opportunity to interact with the players, team officials and also thanked them for their support during the WAFCON, where the team watched the final together.

“I think it’s very important for me to come say hi to them today. They are my girls and my team. They watched the final together, and I just wanted to be with them,” Oshoala said during the visit.

She added that she plans to join their training sessions next week.

She revealed that despite her busy schedule, she maintains regular contact with the players and team through their captain and officials and also holds regular feedback sessions to gauge their development and welfare.

She explained that her difficult journey as a young footballer in Lagos, where opportunities were scarce, inspired her to create the AOA platform for the next generation.

Meanwhile, the academy recently signed 30 new players, a major step in expanding its mission to combine football with education.

According to Head of Operations, Oluwaseun Savage, the selected girls were exceptional both on and off the pitch.

“These girls have shown great talent and dedication, not just in football but also in their studies,” Mr Savage said. “It’s not just about playing the game; we are merging education and football to prepare them for a better future.”

As part of the unveiling, players visited the Academy office to complete high-performance practice sessions, use the computer facilities for digital literacy training, and take a guided tour of the match review and tactical analysis room.

One of the newly signed players, Alani Khadijat Opeyemi, described the development as a life-changing opportunity that marks a turning point in her journey.