Award-winning Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has attributed her persistent support for former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to his selfless, humble nature and patriotism to Nigeria.

Making a sharp contrast between Mr Obi and his counterparts on Channel TV’s ‘Amazing Africans’, Chimamanda stated that Mr Obi is a selfless, committed leader who does not need people’s praise for doing his job, unlike other politicians.

“The people who are desperate to become president, not because they have good intentions for the country, but because of their egos. And I think that distinction is important because you choose the right leader and realise it’s not about him. It is for people, it’s never been about him.”

Chimamanda’s unwavering support for Mr Obi has been especially evident during Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election. She expressed her support through social media posts, a birthday tribute, and an official video that garnered widespread attention.

Patriotism

While responding to a question about whether she will support Mr Obi under the new coalition, ADC, and as Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, the Purple Hibiscus author said her support for Mr Obi is a product of her love for the country.

“We don’t know who is running yet, but I don’t like to speak speculatively about things I’m not sure of, so we don’t know who’s a candidate, but I will say that my support for Peter Obi is something I do not hesitate to proclaim or talk about. My support for Peter Obi is rooted in my love for this country. It’s rooted in my belief that we can be better than we are with the right leader.”

“We can create a country where people feel included, one that is not corrupt and does not tolerate corruption. Again, if the leader sets the tone, it makes all the difference,” Chimamanda explained.

Chimamanda expressed her unwavering confidence in Mr Obi’s intentions for the country, describing him as “genuine” and “consistent” as a person and leader.

“And I think he’s also a person who doesn’t need to be president. He wants to be because he cares about Nigeria, but doesn’t need to be president. And that is a crucial distinction. The people desperate to become president are not doing so because they have good intentions for the country, but because of their egos. And I think that distinction is so important because you choose the right leader, and you realise it’s not about him but for the people,” she claimed.

Obi’s personality

Chimamanda extended her praise for the former Anambra state governor to her past encounter with Mr Obi; she noted that the politician has not changed in value and genuineness since she knew him 15 years ago.

“Even as a person, his personality is very telling. He’s one of the simplest men I’ve ever known, and I’ve known him for many years. And he’s genuine and consistent. The person I knew 15 years ago is still the same regarding his values. And he’s very curious. He wants to learn.

“And I think that’s a good quality for a leader. I mean, there’s a wonderful humility in him. We lack that in this country. There’s a sense, I think, he’s accountable to the people,” she said.

Speaking further on why she will support the presidential hopeful, the novelist added, “He is not someone who will lord over people. Peter Obi does not expect you to thank him for doing his job as a leader. Because to him, it’s his job.

“These are the reasons why I support him and will continue to support him in whatever way I can. But I don’t want to discuss how I will feel if he’s not the presidential candidate. I don’t want to think about that because we don’t know. We don’t know what will happen,” she concluded.

After Mr Obi, under Labour Party’s umbrella, came third behind President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chimamanda wrote an open letter to then-US President Joe Biden, questioning the credibility of the election and warning against endorsing what she described as a deeply flawed process of election conducted by INEC.

Whereas Mr Obi has since reaffirmed his intention to contest the presidency again in 2027, recently, he joined the newly formed coalition group in preparation for the 2027 presidential race with Atiku Abubakar.