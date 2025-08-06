A new Nigerian Army recruit, Dauda Dedan, has gone into hiding after allegedly stabbing a police constable, Aaron John, to death in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

Speaking with journalists in Jalingo on Wednesday, James Lashen, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the incident occurred at 9 p.m. on Monday in Mayo-Goyi, a suburb of Jalingo town.

Mr Lashen said the late Mr John had been alerted to a misunderstanding between some residents of the area where he was stabbed by the soldier.

The PPRO, who stated that the soldier was currently at large, said the army was investigating the matter and had assured the police of tracking down the suspect to face the full wrath of the law.

“We have reported the matter to the 6 Brigade headquarters of the Nigerian Army, and we have been given full assurances of tracking down the fugitive soldier to face the full wrath of the law.

“Both the army and the police are working hand in hand. We have gotten to the house of the soldier, we will ensure he is arrested and brought to book accordingly,” he said.

Mr Lashen said the relationship between the two security agencies was very cordial.

(NAN)