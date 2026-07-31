As the country seeks to expand digital public infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity and position local technology companies for international competitiveness, software quality cannot remain an afterthought. Reliable digital services build public confidence. Secure systems protect national assets. High-quality software enhances economic competitiveness.

Every Nigerian has encountered it at one point or another, an online service that freezes midway through an application, a payment platform that crashes during peak hours, a government portal that disappears just when it is needed most, or a mobile app that works flawlessly one day and inexplicably fails the next. These experiences have become so common that many people have come to accept unreliable software as a fact of life.

But poor software is more than an inconvenience. It wastes time, drains public resources, exposes sensitive data to cyber threats and gradually erodes confidence in digital services. In an economy increasingly dependent on technology, software quality is no longer merely a concern for developers, it is a matter of public trust.

That is why the National Information Technology Development Agency’s (NITDA) newly unveiled National Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Framework deserves attention. While the announcement may appear technical at first glance, its implications extend far beyond programmers and IT departments. It signals an effort to ensure that software serving Nigerians, whether powering government services, financial institutions, healthcare systems or private businesses, is built to be secure, reliable and fit for purpose.

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The framework introduces nationally recognised standards covering software design, secure coding, testing, documentation and certification before deployment. For high-risk digital systems, particularly those supporting critical infrastructure, it mandates independent third-party testing before they go live.

The emphasis on quality is timely.

Digital transformation is accelerating across both the public and private sectors. Government agencies continue to digitise services, banks are expanding digital channels, hospitals are adopting electronic health systems, schools increasingly rely on online learning platforms, while startups are building applications that serve millions of users. As society becomes more dependent on software, the consequences of software failure become more severe.

A single vulnerability can expose millions of records. A poorly tested application can halt critical services. Even minor defects can translate into enormous financial losses when multiplied across millions of transactions.

Perhaps the most significant shift introduced by the framework is philosophical. Rather than responding to failures after they occur, it encourages organisations to build quality into software from the beginning. Secure coding practices, structured development processes, rigorous testing and independent validation become integral parts of software development, instead of optional extras added before launch.

This reflects a broader global movement towards “security by design” and “quality by design”, the recognition that resilience cannot simply be patched into software after deployment.

The framework also arrives at a time when questions are increasingly being asked about the quality of Nigeria’s digital public infrastructure.

Investigative reports have repeatedly highlighted government websites that contain outdated information, broken links, inaccessible pages and inconsistent user experiences. Some ministry and agency websites appear to receive attention only when a new leadership assumes office, with updates largely limited to replacing photographs and official profiles, while the underlying platforms remain neglected.

These observations echo concerns raised recently by the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), who disclosed that the agency’s ongoing assessment of government websites had found that none evaluated so far had achieved even 10 per cent compliance with established standards.

Although NITDA’s framework is much broader than website management, such findings illustrate why standards matter. Digital transformation is not simply about putting services online. It is about ensuring that the systems citizens rely upon are usable, secure, accessible and consistently maintained throughout their lifecycle.

Yet reducing the framework to government websites alone would miss its wider significance.

Its greatest impact may well be on Nigeria’s broader software ecosystem.

For years, software testing has often been overshadowed by software development itself. Many organisations have prioritised launching products quickly, sometimes at the expense of comprehensive quality assurance. Under the new framework, software testing becomes a recognised discipline with regulatory backing through the accreditation of Licensed Software Testing Organisations responsible for independently evaluating software before deployment.

That could stimulate demand for quality assurance engineers, cybersecurity specialists, penetration testers and software auditors, creating new opportunities for indigenous technology firms while encouraging companies to invest in internationally recognised testing capabilities.

For startups, stronger quality standards may initially appear to introduce additional compliance obligations. In reality, they could become a competitive advantage. Products that meet recognised national and international standards are more likely to gain the confidence of enterprise customers, government institutions and overseas markets. In a global digital economy where trust increasingly determines adoption, demonstrable quality can become a powerful business asset.

The framework’s risk-based classification model also reflects a practical understanding that not all software carries equal consequences. A system controlling financial transactions, managing digital identities or supporting critical infrastructure requires far more rigorous scrutiny than an internal administrative application. By tailoring compliance requirements to operational risk, the framework avoids imposing a one-size-fits-all approach while ensuring that systems with the greatest public impact receive the highest level of assurance.

Implementation, however, will determine whether the framework fulfils its promise.

Standards are only meaningful when consistently enforced. Government institutions must embrace quality assurance as an operational necessity rather than another compliance exercise. Software companies will need to strengthen their engineering practices, while universities and professional training institutions may have to expand programmes in software testing, cybersecurity and quality assurance to meet future workforce demand.

The planned accreditation of testing organisations and stakeholder capacity-building initiatives therefore represent critical early steps.

Perhaps the framework’s most enduring contribution lies in what it says about Nigeria’s digital ambitions.

As the country seeks to expand digital public infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity and position local technology companies for international competitiveness, software quality cannot remain an afterthought. Reliable digital services build public confidence. Secure systems protect national assets. High-quality software enhances economic competitiveness.

Ultimately, digital transformation is measured not by the number of applications launched or portals created, but by whether people can depend on them when it matters most.

NITDA’s National Software Quality Assurance Framework does not guarantee flawless software overnight. Nor will it eliminate every vulnerability or system failure. But by placing quality, security and accountability at the centre of software development, it establishes an important foundation for a more trustworthy digital future.

In the digital world, trust is earned long before users click “Submit.” It is built into every line of code, every security test and every quality check. By recognising this simple but powerful truth, Nigeria is taking a meaningful step towards designing not just better software, but greater confidence in its digital future.

Shuaib S. Agaka is a tech journalist and digital policy analyst based in Kano.

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