Nigerian author and football enthusiast Andrew Esangbedo has officially released his latest work, First Time FIFA World Cup Episodes — a sweeping chronicle of the men’s senior FIFA World Cup from its inception in 1930 to date.

The book release arrives at a time of growing national concern, as Nigeria’s Super Eagles face an uphill task in their bid to qualify for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The book, structured in four parts, is a fact-packed narrative detailing historic episodes, pivotal moments, and the evolution of the World Cup.

Mr Esangbedo offers more than just statistics; he weaves together the stories of players, teams, officials, and fans who have contributed to making the global showpiece what it is today.

“For every sports and soccer enthusiast, this book is for your digestion,” the author says. “It contains facts and figures of the making of the World Cup, referencing its stakeholders — whether old or young, living or dead. With this book, readers can also develop a sense of leadership and ownership in whatever system they find themselves.”

The timing of the book is particularly significant for Nigerian readers.

The Super Eagles, once World Cup regulars and Africa’s shining light at the tournament, are currently battling inconsistency and poor results in the CAF qualification campaign for the 2026 edition.

After a disappointing run in the opening rounds, which has left the team trailing in Group C, concerns have grown over the prospect of missing back-to-back World Cups following the 2022 absence in Qatar.

Nigeria first qualified for the World Cup in 1994 and made a memorable debut in the USA, reaching the Round of 16 and capturing global attention with a team featuring legends like Rashidi Yekini, Jay-Jay Okocha, and Daniel Amokachi.

The Super Eagles would go on to qualify for five of the next six tournaments, with their last appearance coming in 2018 in Russia.

Mr Esangbedo’s book reflects on these milestones while providing context for Nigeria’s current challenges. It subtly reminds readers of the importance of history — both for inspiration and for lessons on how systems, leadership, and preparation influence outcomes on the global stage.

A lifelong football follower with over 30 years of keen observation, Mr Esangbedo only discovered his writing flair in the early 2000s.

“First Time FIFA World Cup Episodes” is his debut publication, following years of work on four unpublished football-related manuscripts.

His passion for the game shines through every page, offering readers a detailed but accessible account of the World Cup’s legacy.

“The book is available in digital format, and interested readers can get their copies by contacting me via phone or email [email protected]” he said.

As Nigeria looks to reignite its World Cup dreams, First Time FIFA World Cup Episodes arrives as both a tribute to football’s global history and a reminder of how far the Super Eagles have come — and how much work lies ahead to return to the world’s biggest football stage.

