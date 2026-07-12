New Kano Pillars Technical Adviser Daniel Ogunmodede has wasted no time in setting the tone for a new era at the former Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, declaring that winning every competition will be the driving force behind his ambitious project at the club.

Popularly known as IJABALL, the Super Eagles assistant coach outlined an expansive blueprint for the Sai Masu Gida during his official unveiling at the Kano Pillars Secretariat on Saturday, promising not only immediate on-pitch success but also the creation of a sustainable football structure capable of producing future stars.

Addressing journalists, Ogunmodede made it clear that the club’s renewed ambition extends beyond attractive football.

“We are not just going to play football; we want to win. No doubt about it. We can’t win all games, but we will win every game as it comes.”

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The former Remo Stars boss said his long-term vision also includes building a world-class youth development system that will become one of the country’s finest talent factories.

“Secondly, the goal is to organise and structure a world-standard academy, ranging from Under-12 to Under-19. Thereby, we will create and maintain a solid identity that will be recognisable in the country and around the world.”

Beyond player development, Ogunmodede insisted that success remains non-negotiable, revealing that Kano Pillars will approach every competition with the mentality of genuine title contenders.

“And lastly, like I said, to win. Winning is not negotiable in this project. We want to win. I can promise you we are going to contest the Federation Cup, the league, the CAF Confederation Cup, and the Champions League. We are going to compete in all competitions. In doing this, our communication skills must be strong.”

The 46-year-old coach also pledged to foster an atmosphere of openness and collaboration, stressing that every stakeholder with ideas to improve the club would have a voice.

“No one is an island of knowledge. I’m not unapproachable. I love to be advised. I love to be talked to. I hate autocracy. I love deliberations. If you have an idea that can help Kano Pillars, and if you can’t talk to the Chairman, you can talk to me.”

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Kano Pillars have entrusted Ogunmodede with the task of returning one of Nigeria’s most decorated clubs to the pinnacle of domestic football after several challenging campaigns.

The Sai Masu Gida last lifted the NPFL title in 2014, completing a remarkable run that also saw them crowned champions in the 2007/08, 2012 and 2013 seasons.

His appointment signals the beginning of a fresh chapter for the Kano-based giants. With a reputation for building competitive teams and delivering sustained success, the club’s hierarchy will be hoping Ogunmodede can restore Kano Pillars as genuine contenders for domestic silverware while laying the foundation for long-term success both on and off the pitch.