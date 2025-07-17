Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says his administration has tackled corruption in the state by eliminating the manual handling of government revenues through the deployment of digital platforms.

Mr Mbah stressed that the state’s governance model was now rooted in transparency, accountability, and traceability of public funds.

The governor spoke on Wednesday when he received the Chairperson of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Adamu Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, supported by institutional reforms and technology-driven systems.

“In Enugu, we operate a zero-tolerance policy for corruption. We have established systems that transcend individuals,” Mr Mbah stated.

“No government revenue is collected manually. Whether it is N100 or N200,000, every payment is made through a secure electronic platform,” he said.

The governor recalled that his first action upon assumption of office was the signing of Executive Order 001, which established the Citizens’ Charter, a framework mandating regular disclosures of government finances and operations.

“Two hours after my oath of office, I signed Executive Order 001, which is one of the Citizens’ Charters. That document binds me to render periodic accounts to the people of Enugu, reporting every naira received and how it is spent. This is the bedrock of our governance model,” he said.

Mr Mbah said his administration has been engaging with the public through regular town hall meetings and consultations with various leaders, adding that transparency fosters trust and enhances citizen participation in governance.

He highlighted the link between anti-corruption efforts and his broader economic vision in the state.

“Our target is to grow Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion within eight years. This ambition depends heavily on private investments.

“But investors don’t follow promises; they follow systems – the rule of law, ease of doing business, and transparency. That is what we are deliberately building in Enugu,” he said.

The governor welcomed the regional anti-corruption roundtable being hosted in Enugu between the ICPC and attorneys-general from the South-east.

He described the roundtable as a timely dialogue that resonates with his administration’s drive and governance philosophy.

‘Deeper collaboration’

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson of the ICPC, Mr Aliyu, called for deeper collaboration between the commission and the Enugu State Government to tackle corruption at the subnational level jointly.

The chairperson hailed Governor Mbah’s anti-corruption reforms and affirmed that the ICPC remains committed to a three-pronged mandate of enforcement, prevention, and public enlightenment.

“We are not in competition. We believe in partnership. ICPC is here to strengthen its working relationship with the state and support the government in institutionalising strong anti-corruption mechanisms,” he said.

The ICPC chief decried the debilitating effect of corruption on national development and investor confidence.

“Corruption not only blights our reputation among the comity of nations, it also impedes the flow of foreign direct investment and undermines public trust,” he stated.

Mr Aliyu stressed the role of attorneys-general and legal advisers as important players in the anti-corruption framework, especially at the state level.

“There is no way we can achieve our goals, especially at the sub-national level, without working closely with the chief law officers of the state. They are the closest to the governors, and they guide legal and institutional responses to corruption,” he said of attorney-generals.

The ICPC chairperson assured that the commission was ready to support Enugu and other states in building resilient anti-corruption systems.

He urged Governor Mbah to consider formalising a collaborative framework with the commission.

