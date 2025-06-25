Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has officially announced his departure from FC Nantes, bringing an emotional close to a memorable six-year stint with the Ligue 1 club.

The 29-year-old Nigerian international and former Gent winger made the announcement on Tuesday evening via his official X (formerly twitter) account. His farewell message was accompanied by a 75-second video montage capturing his finest moments in the club’s iconic yellow and green colours.

“Six seasons giving everything with my heart,” Simon wrote in French.

“Sprints, crosses, goosebumps and memories engraved forever. Thank you FC Nantes, thank you, Beaujoire. I leave with pride and a piece of this club in my heart.”

Simon initially joined Nantes on loan from Spanish club Levante in 2019, before making the move permanent a year later. Since then, he has gone on to become a fan favourite, making 201 appearances, scoring 37 goals, and providing 42 assists for Les Canaris.

During his time at the Stade de la Beaujoire, Simon played a crucial role in helping the club avoid relegation on several occasions and was instrumental in their back-to-back Coupe de France final appearances in 2022 and 2023.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He notably lifted the Coupe de France trophy in 2022 after Nantes defeated OGC Nice, sealing the club’s fourth title ever, in the prestigious competition.

Simon also enjoyed a strong 2024/25 season, contributing eight goals and ten assists, as Nantes finished 13th in Ligue 1, and a comfortable six points clear of the relegation zone.

New chapter

Now, the Super Eagles star is set to embark on a new chapter with newly-promoted Paris FC, who are preparing for their first-ever campaign in the French topflight in 46 years, and will need all the experience the Super Eagle can offer in their first ever season.

According to multiple reports in France, the fleet footed winger, completed his medical on Tuesday, with the move reportedly valued at €7 million.

The transfer will bring valuable Ligue 1 experience to Paris FC’s squad as they look to reinforce ahead of their historic top-flight return. The capital club is also reportedly eyeing a move for Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba, whose contract with Marseille set to expire at the end of June.

Simon’s departure marks the end of a significant era for Nantes; one defined by loyalty, impact, and unforgettable moments. As he prepares for his new challenge in Paris, his legacy at the Beaujoire remains firmly intact.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

