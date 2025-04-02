Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has once again proven his worth in France’s Ligue 1, earning a nomination for the prestigious Marc-Vivien Foé Award.

The annual honour, presented by France 24 and RFI, recognises the best African player in the French top flight.

Despite FC Nantes enduring a turbulent season marked by inconsistent form, Simon has remained a standout performer.

The Nigerian international has been pivotal in his team’s campaign, contributing crucial goals and assists.

Most recently, he found the back of the net in Nantes’ 3-2 loss to Le Havre, underlining his attacking prowess.

Simon’s consistent displays have not gone unnoticed, as he becomes the sole Nigerian among the 12 finalists vying for the prestigious accolade.

The Marc-Vivien Foé award, a legacy of excellence

Established in 2009, the award pays tribute to Cameroonian footballer Marc-Vivien Foé, who tragically passed away during a Confederations Cup match in 2003.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

It is one of the most coveted individual honours for African players in Ligue 1, recognising outstanding performances, impact, and leadership on the pitch.

The winner will be determined by a panel of specialised journalists, with the successor to last year’s winner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Olympique de Marseille), set to be announced on 12 May.

Simon faces stiff competition

Simon is up against some of the best African talents in the league, including PSG’s Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi, who has been instrumental for the league leaders since arriving from Real Madrid in 2021.

Young Moroccan midfielder Eliesse Ben Seghir and Senegalese star Lamine Camara have also emerged as exciting prospects this season as nominees.

Algerian forward Amine Gouiri has quickly established himself at Marseille since joining in January, while his compatriot, Himad Abdelli, has been one of Angers’ most consistent players.

Yahia Fofana, the Ivorian goalkeeper for Angers, has also been crucial in his team’s campaign.

Nice’s Evann Guessand, another Ivorian forward, is having his best season yet, while attacking midfielder Hamed Junior Traoré has been a creative force for Auxerre.

Senegal’s Habib Diarra has added dynamism to Strasbourg’s midfield, with Lyon’s Moussa Niakhaté providing defensive stability.

Rounding up the list is veteran Guinean midfielder Abdoulaye Touré of Le Havre, the oldest nominee at 31, bringing leadership and experience to his team.

A chance to make history

The last Nigerian to win the Marc-Vivien Foé Award was Victor Osimhen in 2020 with Lille, after Vincent Enyeama had won it with the same side in the 2013/2014 season.

Simon’s nomination marks yet another milestone in his illustrious career. If he secures the award, he will join an elite list of African and Nigerian footballers who have left an indelible mark on French football.

For now, the Nigerian winger remains focused on helping Nantes finish the season strong, as he continues to fly the flag for his country in Ligue 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

