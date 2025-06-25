Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Tuesday, received the Super Eagles and Udinese FC Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, at the Government House, Enugu.

Speaking during the visit, Okoye, who hailed from Enugu State, expressed excitement at returning to his roots and announced plans to launch a charitable foundation and establish a football academy in the state.

He said the initiative was aimed at giving back to society, inspire young talents, and nurture future stars.

“I’m truly excited to be back home. Enugu is my origin and I carry it with pride everywhere I go.

“I look forward to giving back by setting up a foundation for a humanitarian cause and a football academy to mentor and train aspiring players,” he said.

Responding, Mr Mbah commended Okoye for making Enugu State proud on the national and international stage.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The governor applauded the goalkeeper’s commitment to youth development and announced that the state government would appoint him as an Ambassador of Enugu State.

He described him as a role model, who would inspire young people, particularly pupils in the state’s Smart Green Schools.

Governor Mbah pledged to support Okoye’s football academy initiative, announcing that the state would provide land for the project.

The governor said the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium would soon be upgraded to meet FIFA standards, and invited Okoye to participate in the next edition of the Enugu International Marathon, which would attract elite runners from around the world.

Governor Mbah reiterated his administration’s commitment to promoting youth development, talent and creativity nationally and globally

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

