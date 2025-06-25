Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been stripped of his traditional title of Wazirin Adamawa following a new directive by the state government

Atiku was turbaned the seventh Waziri of Adamawa Emirate in November 2018 by the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo, becoming next in rank to the Lamido.

However, the state government has now directed traditional rulers to remove kingmakers and council members who are not indigenes of their emirates or chiefdoms.

Atiku is from Jada in Ganye Emirate.

The state government’s directive is in a circular dated 19 June, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Chieftaincy Affairs, Adama Felicity Mamman. The circular was addressed to the secretaries of the Emirates/Traditional Councils.

It states,”Following the creation of new Chiefdoms in the State by the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, I am directed to inform you that all Kingmakers and Council members in the state must be indigene (sic) of their Chiefdoms, e,g all Kingmakers and Council members from Adamawa Emirate Council must be indigene (sic) of Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Mayo-Belwa, Song and Zumo districts, while those of Mubi Emirate Council must be indigene (sic) of Mubi South and Mubi North, Vis-a-vis all Emirates/Traditional Councils in the State.

“However, those appointed or conferred with Only Traditional titles are to maintain their status regardless of their Local Government of indigene (sic)..

“With the content of this Circular, all Kingmakers and Council members who are not indigenes of the Chiefdoms have been relieved of their appointments.

“Councils are therefore directed to submit a list of all nominated Kingmakers and Council members to His Excellency, the Executive Governor, through the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Chieftaincy Affairs, for approval.

“This circular takes immediate effect, please.”

Atiku was the Turaki Adamawa before his elevation to the rank of Waziri Adamawa. Both titles made him a member of the Adamawa Emirate Council.

The circular indicates that the former vice president would be removed from the position, as he is not an indigene of the Adamawa Emirate.

When asked to clarify how the government’s directive would affect Atiku, Governor Umaru Fintiri’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, said only the Lamido of Adamawa could make the clarification.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar lives in Yola and is a registered voter there, so only the Lamido can determine his indigeneship status,” Mr Wonosilou said.

The governor’s spokesperson said the directive was not new, and the circular was just a step to activate it. “The governor gave the directive when he presented the staff of office to the emirs and chiefs of the newly created emirates and chiefdoms early this year,” he said.

“The government felt it may create doubts about loyalty for a kingmaker (and council member) who is not an indigene of the traditional council of which he is a member,” Mr Wonosikou further explained.

Governor Fintiri created seven new emirates and chiefdoms last December after the state House of Assembly passed the “Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) and Matters Incidental Thereto” bill into law on 10 December.

The development increased the number of the state’s traditional councils to 14.

Mr Wonosikou also dismissed “unfounded political rumours” as speculation of a rift between Governor Fintiri and the former vice president.

“There is no rift between them,” he insisted.

When asked about the governor’s position in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis, the spokesperson said that as a member of the PDP Governors’ Forum, he was committed to the forum’s positions on the crisis.

When contacted Tuesday night, Paul Ibe, the media adviser to ex-President Atiku, said he was not aware of the new Adamawa policy affecting his principal.

