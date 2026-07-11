The South African sports community has been thrown into mourning following the death of midfielder Jayden Adams, who died at the age of 25, only weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The talented midfielder featured in all three of South Africa’s group matches as the team reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history before bowing out to co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32.

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, described Adams’ death as a huge loss to the country.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams,” Mr McKenzie said in a statement.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”

Police confirmed they have opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was discovered at a residence in Schotschekloof, a suburb of central Cape Town, on Saturday. Authorities said the cause of death has not yet been established.

Mr McKenzie appealed for patience as investigations continue.

“The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time.”

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) also paid tribute to the midfielder, describing his death as an immeasurable loss.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction,” the union said.

Adams made his senior international debut in 2022 and enjoyed a rapid rise in South African football. He began his professional career with Stellenbosch FC before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025, where he helped the club win the South African league title and the CAF Champions League.

During the World Cup, Adams showed remarkable resilience by starting South Africa’s 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic despite learning only hours before kick-off that his grandmother had died.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also paid tribute to the midfielder, saying the global football community was deeply saddened by the news.

“My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed.” He said.