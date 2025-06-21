The Troost-Ekong Foundation is set to host its second charity match on Sunday, 22 June, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, featuring a star-studded lineup of celebrities and football legends.
The event, themed #PlayForPurpose, aims to support underprivileged children through football and is sponsored by NoOnes, with support from BFA Sports, Puma, and Power Horse.
Notable figures attending the charity match include Anthony Joshua, Obafemi Martins, Victor Osimen, Odion Ighalo, ODUMODUBLVCK, Falz, Flavour, and Vincent Enyeama, among others.
This event follows the success of the foundation’s first charity match held in Uyo, which brought together ex-internationals, comedians, musicians, and current Super Eagles players.
The Troost-Ekong Foundation, established by Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, aims to give back to the community by supporting underprivileged children through football.
The foundation’s efforts have garnered significant support and respect, with the recent jersey unveiling event at the Puma store in Palms Mall, Lekki, attracting a large crowd of fans and well-wishers.
In attendance at the unveiling event was Bobo Ajudua, Principal Partner of BFA and Co Legal, a versatile and technologically savvy legal practitioner with expertise in Media & Entertainment Law, Corporate Finance, and Sports Law.
