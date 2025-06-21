Animated series ‘Iyanu’ has soared to the top of Showmax’s kids programming across Africa, clinching the number one spot and overtaking international favourite ‘Knuckles’, just days after it premiered on Friday.
The 10-episode series, adapted from ‘Iyanu: Child of Wonder’, the acclaimed graphic novel by Roye Okupe, has captivated audiences with its vibrant storytelling, rooted in African mythology, culture, and adventure.
The animated series was set in Elu, Yorubaland’s last surviving and magical city. ‘Iyanu’ follows the story of a young orphan, voiced by Serah Johnson, who must uncover the secrets of her heritage and embrace her destiny as ‘The Chosen.’
Iyana was a young orphan living in isolation with her guardian, Olori (Adesua Etomi-Wellington). She then embarked on a quest to uncover her origins and harness the magical powers that mark her as ’The Chosen.’
Amid political unrest and division between tradition and a rising new order led by Chancellor Nuro (Femi Sowoolu) and Uwa (Femi Bakes Olugbade), Iyanu’s journey to unlock her powers threatened the plans of powerful forces determined to stop her.
Lion Forge Entertainment, the Oscar and Emmy-winning studio behind Hair Love, produced the series. Roye Okupe, who also served as creator, showrunner, and executive producer, helmed Iyanu.
The series showcased an all-Nigerian voice cast, including Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Iyanu’s guardian Olori, along with Okey Jude, Samuel Kugbiyi, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stella Damasus, and Shaffy Bello, each lending depth and authenticity to their characters.
It blended epic fantasy with deep cultural resonance and offered families a fresh retelling of African heritage through modern animation.
Seyi.
