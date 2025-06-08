The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has announced a series of significant updates to the Laws of the Game, set to take effect in the 2025/26 season.

These changes—among the most comprehensive reforms in recent years—are designed to enhance the flow of matches, promote fairness, and improve the experience for fans.

The new rules will make their global debut at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, where they will be implemented for the first time in competitive play.

The updates touch on multiple facets of the sport, from goalkeeper behaviour and assistant referee positioning to greater transparency in VAR decisions and innovations aimed at improving the interaction between players and officials.

Goalkeeper possession time: Eight-second limit

Goalkeepers will now be restricted to holding the ball for a maximum of eight seconds. If the limit is exceeded, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick—replacing the current penalty of an indirect free kick. The goal is to discourage time-wasting and encourage continuous play.

Ball drop situations: Clearer possession guidelines

To eliminate ambiguity during ball drop restarts, IFAB has clarified that if one team had clear possession when play was stopped and the ball was outside the penalty area, they will retain possession when play resumes. If possession was unclear, the ball will be awarded to the team that last touched it before the stoppage.

Contact outside the field: No cards for accidental interference

If a coach, substitute, or even a dismissed player accidentally touches the ball outside the field of play, the restart will simply be an indirect free kick to the opposition.

There will be no disciplinary action; a rule designed to reduce over-penalisation for harmless, accidental incidents.

VAR communication: Referees may address the crowd

In an effort to improve transparency, competitions will have the option of allowing referees to verbally explain VAR decisions to the crowd, similar to the practice in the NFL.

However, leagues may also choose to keep these communications private, depending on their own regulations.

Assistant referee positioning: Aligned with penalty spot

Assistant referees will now position themselves in line with the penalty spot, rather than the goal line, especially when evaluating close offside calls and goal-line decisions. This change is intended to improve alignment with VAR technology and enhance overall decision-making accuracy.

Revised ruling on double touch during penalty kicks

Under the new ruling, if a penalty taker accidentally touches the ball with both feet before scoring, the penalty will be retaken rather than the goal being disallowed. This change follows controversy in matches such as Julián Álvarez’s disallowed goal during Atlético Madrid’s clash with Real Madrid.

Additional innovations at the Club World Cup

Among the most anticipated innovations is the introduction of referee body cameras, which will be worn during the Club World Cup. This first-of-its-kind experiment aims to provide fans with an immersive, real-time view from the referee’s perspective, enhancing transparency and deepening understanding of on-field decisions.

In a further effort to promote respect for match officials, only team captains will be permitted to communicate with referees in designated situations.

The move, inspired by rugby’s long-standing protocol, is intended to reduce player harassment and prevent confrontations.

Looking ahead

The upcoming 2025/26 season promises to bring a more dynamic, transparent, and viewer-friendly version of football.

With these new rules and technological innovations debuting at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, the global football community will be watching closely to see how the beautiful game continues to evolve.

